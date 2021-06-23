Cancel
Where Did Megalodon Sharks Live And What Did They Eat?

By Lynnette Southwood
Grunge
 10 days ago
The carcharocles megalodon shark was a giant prehistoric shark that existed 20 million years ago and was the dominant sea creature for 13 million years until it became extinct 3.6 million years ago (via the Natural History Museum). It stuck around long after the dinosaurs went into extinction during the Ice Age. Not a lot is known about this massive creature, but scientists estimated it measured between 45 to 60 feet, with an average weight between 50-100 tons. To put this into perspective, megalodons were four times the size of a great white shark, or as big as a school bus, and the Tyrannosaurus Rex averaged nine tons (via Bright Side).

