Where Did Megalodon Sharks Live And What Did They Eat?

I went into the backyard last week when the predawn sky was not yet silver. I knew the croaky, barking, screamlike sound was neither bird, squirrel nor frog. I listened intently and heard a twig snap in the adjacent woods. Later that morning I added sight to sound and knew for sure what I had heard when I looked up from the book I was reading to see a fox only 15 feet away. He was standing in the middle of the backyard in the mid-morning sun. A broad-headed skink had just run into the shrubbery alongside the porch. The fox had his nose pointed toward the bush the lizard had run under. A small wood rat had been there a few minutes earlier.