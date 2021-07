Andy Murray and Dan Evans are both in action on Centre Court this afternoon. Murray, who defeated Oscar Otte in a titanic five-set victory on Wednesday, now faces a far tougher test in No 10 seed Denis Shapovalov. The Canadian was also taken to five sets in his opening match but benefitted from a walkover in the second round and the rising star, who reached the quarter-finals of the US Open last year, will surely be the fresher of the two. “Watching the last couple of sets yesterday, it looked like the old Andy out there,” said Shapovalov....