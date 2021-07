Don’t fix what isn’t broken. Not enough games understand this, while other games confuse working for resigned players simply accepting. Disgaea is one of those franchises smack dab in the middle. From Disgaea 1 to Disgaea 5, Nippon Ichi proved from the start that they know what they want to make. And that that’s what they’re going to make, for as long as they can. Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny is a perfect example of that mantra. It’s the sixth entry in the long running “Final Fantasy Tactics on steroids” franchise, and outside the new 3D graphics, it’s still pretty much the same game as the first. Some would see this as a bad thing. Personally, I love that the franchise remains dedicated to what made it popular in the first place. It’s something other series could learn from.