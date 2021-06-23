This Hyde Park Home Exudes Sunny Serenity and New England Charm

As a design trend, coastal style has gone through the wringer. Do it wrong, and it can be bland, if not downright kitschy. But done right? It can be perfectly timeless. That’s the case with this Observatory Avenue gem, just blocks away from Hyde Park Square. At face value, it feels a bit out of line to call this home coastal. This is Hyde Park, after all, not the Hamptons. (Though really, isn’t Hyde Park the Hamptons of Cincinnati? We digress.) There are no seashell motifs in the wallpaper or faux-rattan cabanas in the backyard. The interior color scheme and woven window treatments are undoubtedly a tad nautical, but nothing about this house is trying to fool you into believing you’re just a walk to the beach. Instead, the New England–style charm shines through in the details: wainscoting in the hallways, crown molding throughout, old-school double doors in the den, custom built-in bookcases, and a delightfully airy window seat in the informal dining room. It’s traditional with just a touch of coastal modern, dressed up in sunshine yellow siding and crowned with a bay window.