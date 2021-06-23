Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Fielkow, Chase Families Launch Sports Industry Career Prep Program

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (press release) – The new Starting Block: A Fielkow-Chase Youth Education Initiative is designed to build impactful relationships between multicultural and multifaith communities in Greater New Orleans. Through practical learning and career skills building, this program will service high school students interested in pursuing professions within the sports industry, while at the same time allowing the participating teens to learn about one another’s history, traditions, and culture. This exciting initiative will launch in October 2021, and applications are being accepted right now and set to close on Aug. 1.

