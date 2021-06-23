Reigning WPT POY Brian Altman Wins WPT Tampa for Third WPT Title ($613,225)
World Poker Tour, Tampa, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, Poker Hall of Fame, EFL Championship, Mike Sexton. Reigning Hublot WPT Player of the Year Brian Altman is off to a hot start in his quest to become the first player to win back-to-back titles after navigating through a field of 1,165 entries to win the World Poker Tour $3,500 Tampa Championship at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Florida for $613,225.www.chatsports.com