Manchester United are ready to give up on Donny van de Beek

By Rucker Haringey
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonny van de Beek arrived at Manchester United with massive expectations. He’s set to leave Old Trafford after one underwhelming campaign. The future of Manchester United’s midfield is squarely in flux this summer. Paul Pogba’s contract situation might be dominating the headlines at Old Trafford, but Donny van de Beek’s future is also very much up in the air. The club are more than happy to let the former Ajax star leave if they receive a suitable offer this summer.

FanSided

FanSided

