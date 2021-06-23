Cancel
New Orleans, LA

BGR: Governments Should Spend Federal Relief Funds Carefully

By Rich Collins
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS – The Bureau of Governmental Research has released guidance for government entities planning how to spend federal pandemic relief funds. The nonprofit watchdog said governments have “substantial flexibility” in spending the federal dollars, which creates a “rare opportunity to address public needs without burdening taxpayers. But realizing the full potential of this one-time money will require policymakers to establish a prudent decision-making process with strong oversight mechanisms.”

