Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The legendary Porsche 917K from Steve McQueen’s ‘Le Mans’ movie could fetch over $18 million at auction

By Sayan Chakravarty
luxurylaunches.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe iconic 1970 Porsche 917K race cars used in the filming of Steve McQueen’s “Le Mans” will be up for grabs at RM Sotheby’s auction this summer. The Porsche 917 is one of the most celebrated race cars of all time. Before this 917 race car started in the famous Hollywood movie, it raced in the 1970 24 Hours of Le Mans, where Porsche earned its first overall win thanks to the dominance of 917. However, this particular race car with chassis no #917-024 couldn’t manage to complete the race as it ended up crashing in the wet after completing 43 laps. In 1971, the car was rebuilt by Porsche went on to star alongside McQueen in the movie. It was later re-bodied as a 917 Spyder and entered in the European InterSerie Championship as a Group 7 car. The Porsche race car was retired from racing in 1974 and eventually restored to its original Le Mans specification.

luxurylaunches.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Mcqueen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Le Mans#Porsche Design#Auction#Rm Sotheby#Spyder#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying Carsrobbreport.com

Car of the Week: This 1995 McLaren F1 Could Fetch More Than $15 Million at Auction

There were only 106 examples ever built and, for the past ten years, every time one of them comes to market, I put on a lobster bib and serve myself a hungry-man-sized bowl of crow. That’s because I recall writing, in the early 2000s, that no car made after 1973 would ever achieve the significance or market value on par with the shining stars of the collector-car pantheon of the proceeding years.
CarsTop Speed

Paul Walker’s ’10-second’ Orange Supra Fetched $550,000 At Auction!

The orange Supra driven by Brian O’Conner in the Fast & Furious movies has gone under the hammer for over half-a-million dollars. Do you remember Paul Walker’s 10-second Supra from the first Fast & Furious movies? The one that was painted in a mesmerizing orange shade from the first movie in the franchise? Yeah, well, that orange car was part of the Barrett-Jackson auction held on June 18 and 19, 2021 in Las Vegas and it sold for over half a million bucks! How about that!
Buying CarsCNET

This 8,000-mile Bugatti Veyron is Bring a Trailer's 50,000th listing

In the decade that online auction platform Bring a Trailer has been around, it has changed the entire car sales industry and become a frequent point of conversation (and arguments) for enthusiasts around the world. This week the site listed its milestone 50,000th auction, which just so happens to have the potential to be its most expensive sale ever: a 2008 Bugatti Veyron.
Buying Carstecheblog.com

Screen-Used 1994 Toyota Supra “Fast & Furious” Movie Car Sells for Record $550K at Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas

The Fast and the Furious made its theatrical debut nearly 20-years ago (June 22, 2001), but the one vehicle that most remember throughout all of the films is Brian O’Conner’s (Paul Walker) Candy Orange Pearl 1994 Toyota Supra Mk4 finished in Troy Lee’s Nuclear Gladiator livery. One of these screen-used vehicles just sold for a whopping $550,000 at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas auction today, setting a new record for most expensive Supra ever. Read more for a video from the event and additional information.
CarsRoad & Track

The Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro Is a Le Mans Hypercar With No Rules

When Aston Martin revealed their Valkyrie-based hypercar concept back in 2018, the goal was a basis for a car that would compete for the overall win at Le Mans in 2021. That program was canceled last year. While the Le Mans dream may have died, the Le Mans Hypercar-spec AMR Pro did not.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

1966 Ford Mustang GT Once Owned By Henry Ford II Headed To Auction

Next month, bidders at Barrett-Jackson’s Las Vegas event will have the chance to buy an important piece of FoMoCo history from the Ford v Ferrari era. A 1966 Ford Mustang GT convertible that was built for Henry Ford II’s personal use while attending the 24 Hours of Le Mans race of the same year, and was reportedly driven around the circuit by “The Deuce” himself at the opening ceremonies, heads to auction. It goes without saying that Ford enthusiasts will remember 1966 as a pivotal year for The Blue Oval at Le Mans, when the GT40 finally achieved victory over European rivals.
Buying CarsCAR AND DRIVER

The First Drivable Ford GT Prototype Is up for Auction

Bring a Trailer is auctioning the 2004 Ford GT Continuation Prototype 1, the first running GT, which was used for emissions testing. The GT still packs a 5.4-liter supercharged V-8 but is limited to a top speed of 5 (yes, five) mph by a Ford-installed chip. The CP-1 has been...
Carsmanofmany.com

“Holy Grail” Holden Torana to Fetch $1 Million at Auction

An ultra-rare piece of Australian muscle car history is set to go under the hammer this weekend, with a 1977 Torana A9X to be auctioned off through Lloyds Auctions. One of only 33 ever built, the iconic Aussie vehicle has just 475km on the clock, a figure that has dumbfounded automotive experts. With such a pristine example up for grabs, the initial speculation suggests the 1977 Torana could fetch a pretty penny, well above seven figures.
Carstopgear.com

Please buy this glorious Ferrari 512 BB LM

This imposing Le Mans competitor has been properly raced over the past 40 years. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. What’s the one thing that makes a classic endurance racer even cooler than it already is? We’d...
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

One-Off Shelby Cobra Concept Could Be Worth Millions

If you're old enough to remember 2004, you might recall the 2004 Shelby Cobra concept car. It was a beautiful roadster, meant to drag the old-school Cobra into the new millennium. Unfortunately, it never went past the concept phase. Ford's financial woes put an end to an all-new Cobra. The...
MotorsportsCarscoops

1986 Indy 500 Winner Driven By Bobby Rahal Could Fetch $2 Million

The March 86C that was driven to victory at the Indy 500 in 1986 by Bobby Rahal is heading to auction in mid-August. It’s not very often that an open-wheeled race car with the pedigree of this 86C comes up for auction and we have no doubt that collectors will be clamoring to get their hands on it. The car will be sold by Gooding & Company and is expected to sell for between $1.5 million and $2 million.