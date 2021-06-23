The legendary Porsche 917K from Steve McQueen’s ‘Le Mans’ movie could fetch over $18 million at auction

The iconic 1970 Porsche 917K race cars used in the filming of Steve McQueen’s “Le Mans” will be up for grabs at RM Sotheby’s auction this summer. The Porsche 917 is one of the most celebrated race cars of all time. Before this 917 race car started in the famous Hollywood movie, it raced in the 1970 24 Hours of Le Mans, where Porsche earned its first overall win thanks to the dominance of 917. However, this particular race car with chassis no #917-024 couldn’t manage to complete the race as it ended up crashing in the wet after completing 43 laps. In 1971, the car was rebuilt by Porsche went on to star alongside McQueen in the movie. It was later re-bodied as a 917 Spyder and entered in the European InterSerie Championship as a Group 7 car. The Porsche race car was retired from racing in 1974 and eventually restored to its original Le Mans specification.