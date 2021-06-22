Lucy Dacus Invites Us into the Complicated Past on Home Video
Digging into personal history is not a new undertaking for Lucy Dacus. Historian, Dacus' 2018 album (as well as Paste's pick for the best of that year) and the follow-up to her 2016 debut No Burden, followed the end of a five-year relationship and the death of Dacus' grandmother. She chronicled the split on "Night Shift," which very well might be one of the best breakup songs ever written, and honored her late grandmother on "Pillar of Truth," which—warning—has been known to induce ugly sobs. She did a magnificent job throughout the album knitting together her own sorrows and joy with our collective strife in 2018.