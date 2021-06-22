Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Lucy Dacus Invites Us into the Complicated Past on Home Video

By Ellen Johnson
Paste Magazine
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigging into personal history is not a new undertaking for Lucy Dacus. Historian, Dacus’ 2018 album (as well as Paste’s pick for the best of that year) and the follow-up to her 2016 debut No Burden, followed the end of a five-year relationship and the death of Dacus’ grandmother. She chronicled the split on “Night Shift,” which very well might be one of the best breakup songs ever written, and honored her late grandmother on “Pillar of Truth,” which—warning—has been known to induce ugly sobs. She did a magnificent job throughout the album knitting together her own sorrows and joy with our collective strife in 2018.

www.pastemagazine.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Video#Rock Music#Friendship#Holding Hands#Celebrities#Trace Horse Studio#Historian#Christianity#Vbs#Vacation Bible School#Country Time#Churchgoers
Related
NPR

Lucy Dacus Is Her Own Unreliable Narrator

Songwriter Lucy Dacus grew up spending summers at Vacation Bible School and during the school year, sometimes skipping class to go to the movies with her friends in her hometown of Richmond, Va. Her third and latest album, Home Video, is an autobiographical, coming-of-age tale that borrows from those real life events she's tracked in journals since she was young.
yourvalley.net

Review: Lucy Dacus sings about young love and friendships

Lucy Dacus, "Home Video” (Matador) This is what the world of teenagers sounds like — intense, earnest, funny and sometimes beautiful. On “Home Video,” 26-year-old Lucy Dacus revisits her adolescence, and in this case, intimate introspection makes for moving music. She shares recollections in a casually conversational style, writing mostly in the second person with an appealing specificity about young love and friendships.
Posted by
Pitchfork

Home Video

Lucy Dacus’ third album, Home Video, explores a slice of 2000s Christian youth culture from the perspective of a girl who lived through it. It was a time when kids had newfound access to prurient websites, movies, and music through the internet. Church leaders enforced rigid rules about anything a young girl might read, watch, or listen to. In a recent interview with Esquire, Dacus recalls a pastor who forced her to delete every secular song on her iPod. She mostly complied, but did fight to keep Snow Patrol’s “Chasing Cars.”
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Lucy Dacus's Latest Is a Vulnerable, Nostalgic Coming-of-Age Tale

It’s fitting that Lucy Dacus’s third album, the excellent Home Video, arrives the same week that Joni Mitchell celebrates the 50th anniversary of her masterpiece, Blue. Mitchell recently recalled the early criticism she received in response to her classic record, with detractors claiming it was too personal and vulnerable, that she was “exposing too much of herself.” Dacus’s latest is further proof of why that’s absolute nonsense; the idea that an album can be hindered by drawing too much from one’s own life is dated (and frankly, a little sexist — did Bob Dylan face the same scrutiny Mitchell did when he wrote about his breakups?), and Home Video is a reminder that digging into the past and tapping into those emotional wells often results in career-best work.
No Depression

Lucy Dacus Pays a Loving Visit to Her Younger Self on ‘Home Video’

The past is a place fraught with pain, idealism, and unreliable recollections. The experience of revisiting your adolescent diaries proves this, often making you question how well you knew yourself, your desires, and your innermost thoughts. This is an exercise Lucy Dacus undertook when writing the songs for her third full-length album, Home Video, a collection of songs soaked in the kinds of confessional truths we hold closest to the chest. Dacus reckons with her own memory, finding humor, humility, and sadness in the details, like Easter eggs. She tackles the shame of growing into yourself in an environment steeped in religion, navigating sexuality, queerness, friendships, and firsts, deftly chronicling coming of age in Richmond, Virginia. The lyrics across Home Video are profoundly specific, immersing us in Dacus’ history yet still allowing us to see ourselves in it.
MusicPosted by
POPSUGAR

If You're Not Familiar With Lucy Dacus's Indie-Rock Sound Yet, This Playlist Is For You

Lucy Dacus has come crash landing into the soundtrack of our lives, and the ricochet of moody guitar riffs against our eardrums is worth every ounce of heartbreak in her lyrics. A mix of indie love songs and angsty rock ballads, Dacus's music takes an introspective approach to songwriting, radiating a bittersweet energy that's left us wistful for more. Fans of Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker will know her as one third of rock supergroup Boygenius, but the 26-year-old solo artist has also released two albums of her own: 2016's No Burden and 2018's Historians.
Daily Progress

Lucy Dacus aims at mastering the art of songcraft

Recollections flood Richmond-bred vocalist Lucy Dacus, who’s written lyrics for three solo albums and a collaborative record as a member of boygenius. Since issuing her 2016 debut, “No Burden,” she’s inked a deal with Matador and toured well beyond the Commonwealth’s confines. A few times. But Dacus continues to draw from her formative experiences in Virginia for the narratives she recounts, then dissects, on “Home Video” — her third full-length, which wavers between art-pop and somber tunes that defy categorization.
Musictheaureview.com

Album of the Week: Lucy Dacus – Home Video (2021 LP)

Drenched in nostalgia and melancholia, Lucy Dacus does sadness at its best and most potent. Now onto her third album, Dacus returns with Home Video, eleven songs that are a deep dive into her coming-of-age years in suburban America. Written mostly from a bibliographical viewpoint, much of Home Video is Dacus exploring her own being, while every-so-often changing the gaze of the song to be one that is centred on Dacus’ observations of others in her life, rather than an introspective look at herself.
Theater & DanceSFGate

See Lucy Dacus Perform 'Home Video' Songs, Talk New LP on 'CBS This Morning'

Lucy Dacus performed three songs off her just-released new album Home Video and discussed her new LP on CBS This Morning Saturday. For the show’s “Saturday Sessions,” Dacus and her band convened in the singer-songwriter’s native Richmond, Virginia to deliver “Brando,” “VBS” and “Hot and Heavy” from Home Video, which arrived Friday.
CelebritiesNPR

Rewind, Be Kind: On 'Home Video,' Lucy Dacus Writes Her Own Rules For Friendship

Lucy Dacus gets asked for advice a lot. "I feel very grateful that people care about what I have to say," the 26-year-old singer-songwriter says. Dacus speaks carefully, often pausing to collect herself before finishing a thought, though she's amused at the perception of her as some kind of sage. She doesn't like being prescriptive; she just thinks it's easier to help solve other people's problems. "Sometimes I wonder if I just come off as a really wise person, or am I actually wise?" she laughs. "Everybody has better perspective outside of themselves than within themselves, you know?"
Vulture

Lucy Dacus Has Never Been This Honest

Lucy Dacus is slowly finding herself again. It has taken some time because, well, things got pretty dark there for a while. Sitting in the book-lined living room of the Philadelphia home she now shares with six of her close friends, the singer-songwriter starts to unpack what has been one of the most mentally debilitating years of her life. “I’m grateful to be surviving,” Dacus, 26, says matter-of-factly, before calmly explaining how last year, for the first stretch of quarantine, she became so depressed she completely disassociated from her body for two months. “It was maybe one of the worst depressive times of my life,” she says. “I realized, Oh yeah, this is a medical level of depression.”
EntertainmentStereogum

Watch Lucy Dacus’ Interview And Performance On CBS This Morning

Shortly after the release of her sophomore album Historian in 2018, Lucy Dacus went on CBS This Morning to play a few songs from the LP for the show’s Saturday Sessions segment. Yesterday, Dacus released her new album Home Video; it’s our reigning album of the week. And today, she returned to CBS This Morning, once again performing three tracks from the album and sitting down for a chat with Anthony Mason. Watch the interview and hear her perform “Brando,” “Hot & Heavy,” and “VBS” below.
Daily Californian

Lucy Dacus’ ‘Home Video’ is powerful reflection on queer adolescence

Since the start of her music career, indie-rock singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus has set high expectations for herself. Whether it be her previously acclaimed solo albums and EPs or her work with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker in Boygenius, Dacus has made a name for herself through producing deeply emotional, thought-provoking and introspective works. With her latest album Home Video, Dacus continues her introspection, creating songs that play out like short stories about her own adolescence. Dacus’ third album is nothing short of a diary put on full display, touching upon themes such as the intricacies of queer friendships in one’s childhood, questioning mainstream religion and entering predatory relationships.
Musicthebrag.com

Lucy Dacus on her third album ‘Home Video’, her friendship with McKinley Dixon, and the strengths of her fanbase

Read our interview with indie rock star Lucy Dacus after the release of her excellent third album Home Video. In her foreword for Lucy Dacus’s new album Home Video, the artist’s reflection on her coming-of-age years in Richmond, Virginia, the noted U.S. author Catherine Lacey (Nobody is Ever Missing) wrote a revealing statement: “There are a thousand truisms about home and childhood, none of them true but all of them honest…it’s natural to want to tidy those earliest memories into a story so palatable and simple that you never have to read again.”
Posted by
Pitchfork

9 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Tyler, the Creator, Faye Webster, Lucy Dacus, SPELLLING, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Tyler, the Creator, Faye Webster, Lucy Dacus, SPELLLING, L’Rain, Hiatus Kaiyote, Mabe Fratti, Birds of Maya, and Eli Keszler. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Vulture

Remembering Uncomfortable Teen Moments With Lucy Dacus

“I think a lot of childhood is crisis mode — and if it’s not crisis mode, its autopilot.”. Growing up is never easy, but you wouldn’t always know that from pop music. Songs about adolescence too often gloss over the complicated moments. The “teenage dream” archetype is a pop-culture fantasy — and no one really wants to be 17 forever.
Musicmatadorrecords.com

Out Today: Lucy Dacus – “Home Video”

Today Lucy Dacus has shared her long-awaited third LP Home Video. The album is available on standard vinyl, CD and on limited clear vinyl through participating independent record stores. A Home Video t-shirt (pictured below) is also available exclusively on the Matador Webstore. Lucy Dacus will host a listening party...
MusicCBS News

Saturday Sessions: Lucy Dacus performs "Hot & Heavy”

In the three years since Lucy Dacus was last on “Saturday Sessions,” she has released two acclaimed albums, built a devoted following, and even formed an indie supergroup. Her third and latest album, "Home Video," was released yesterday. From Richmond, Virginia, Lucy Dacus performs "Hot & Heavy.”
Richmond, VAxpn.org

Lucy Dacus will bring Home Video to a virtual Free at Noon next week

Lucy Dacus just released her new album, Home Video, and on Friday July 2nd, she plays it live for our virtual Free at Noon concert. Lucy grew up and got her start in Richmond, Virginia, but now resides in Philadelphia. In addition to the release of her new album, she’ll be touring this summer and fall, playing Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks in Bethlehem with Bright Eyes on July 29th and a headlining show at Union Transfer on October 20th.
MusicBillboard

Lucy Dacus Geeked Out on Elena Ferrante and Auto-Tune For New Album 'Home Video'

Now 26, the Richmond, Va.-raised singer-songwriter's collection of journals takes up about two feet of shelf space in her home in Philadelphia, where she settled a couple of months before the pandemic. Those writings became invaluable source material for her latest album, Home Video, a guitar-driven rock record that revisits crucial moments in her life between the ages of 7 and 17.

Comments / 0

Community Policy