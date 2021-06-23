Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

New Theater in Historic Downtown Location

Posted by 
Greyson F
Greyson F
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UXCt9_0acwuIWL00
Grab a seat in the historic venue.Kilyan Sockalingum/Unsplash

If you’ve spent any time in downtown Tucson, chances are you’ve passed the old Teatro Carmen. Located at 380 South Meyer Ave, the location has long been a private establishment and not open to the public. Of course, that has only added to the intrigue. It’s a 106-year-old structure, and there’s something about the arched doorway over the blood-red doors and the peeling orange paint that makes it stand out and beg for subtle attention. 

Well, there’s good news if you’ve ever wondered what it was like on the inside. Statford ArtWorks, Inc. recently purchased the property from Bacon Industries, Inc. for $940,000. It will become a 300-seat capacity theater in downtown Tucson, which will help fill a key void in the downtown area for live theater that can seat more than a few dozen guests. 

While there will be updates going on to the theater, it won’t lose its charm, nor will it be hosting events it wasn’t designed for. In fact, when the building opened in May of 1915, it was designed as a theater. It served as a Spanish-speaking performance outlet for about a decade, with “Cerebro y Corazon” being the opening production. 

However, the theater portion of the building didn’t last much longer. In 1922 the building started to function as a cinema, boxing arena, a ballroom, and even an Elks Lodge, eventually pushing out the live productions and theater performances. Many of the surrounding buildings were lost to time, either due to severe damage or buyers renovating and updating properties. However, the Teatro Carmen was able to survive (named for by Carmen Soto Vasquez, the founder of the theater). 

One of the longest tenants within the building was a black social club (it did not have a specific name for the club) and was an important, safe destination for African American community members starting pre-World War II and through the 1960s Civil Rights movement, before being sold in 1986. 

Now that the building has been purchased and it will be returned to its original design: hosting theater productions, new owners have said the building will require almost a complete restoration (which is 8,700 square feet). The restoration will include improvements to the structural integrity of the building, plus the construction of a new stage, fly loft, and, for those looking to enjoy a beverage before or after a show, the connected building to the side will be converted into a restaurant and bar, complete with patio. Plans are to have the bar and restaurant open up at all times, and, realistically, the restaurant will be open before renovations to the theater are finished. 

Theater productions will be the biggest part of the building, once it has finished renovations, but there will be other events within the Teatro Carmen as well. This includes the ability for community members to rent out the space for special events. And with the stage and seating installed it will also be able to host not only film screenings, but also take part in the Tucson Film Festival, which will help lend a much-needed screen to the festival. Plus, with its location and the beauty of the building, it helps give a different vibe to seeing any kind of event, whether it is live theater or a movie, then what guests can find anywhere else in the city.

Stratford ArtWorks, Inc. Has been operating in Tucson since 1996 and has worked on a number of important locations and venues around the city, including the Fox Theater. To stay up to date on the newest improvements to Teatro Carmen, visit their websites for further details

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Greyson F

Greyson F

Tucson, AZ
2K+
Followers
129
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

I'm here to help bring you the latest and greatest in beer, food, relationships, and everything else in between.

 https://greysonferguson.substack.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Theater#Statford Artworks Inc#Bacon Industries Inc#Cerebro Y Corazon#The Teatro Carmen#African American#Stratford Artworks Inc#The Fox Theater#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Tucson Weight Lifting Rec Centers Now Open!

Did you know Tucson has several recreation centers spread throughout the city, all of which are open to you and the general public? These rec centers are typically run by the Parks and Recreation Department, and while Tucson has exceptional parks spread around the metro area, not as many locals realize they can also take advantage of their local rec centers as well.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Join the 1912 Brewing Co Birthday Bash!

After the past 15 months, most people don’t need an excuse to crack open a beer, kick back, and enjoy life. Now that greater Tucson is mostly out of the cloud created by COVID there are more and more activities going on and events signaling the return of normalcy. Some of these events even promote the cracking open of beer while celebrating. At least, that is exactly what the 1919 Brewing Company’s Sixth Anniversary Celebration is hoping you do.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Yoga with Cats Coming to Tucson!

Practice yoga with your new best cat friend.Mikhail Vasilyev/Unsplash. If you’re a yoga enthusiast, have you ever wondered why it’s called a downward dog pose and not a downward kitty, or downward cat, or downward kitten? What does it have to be a dog? During the pandemic while stuck at home, if you even tried to practice yoga with a dog around you probably ended up with a face full of a wet nose and slobbery tongue. Well, you can leave the pup at home and discover for yourself why the stretch should absolutely be known as the downward kitty. At the El Jefe Cat Lounge here in Tucson the organization is putting on a “Yoga with Cats” event.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Historic Tucson Church Converted into Apartments

A final prayer at the church.Stefan Kunze/Unsplash. The Tucson Benedictine has long been a staple landmark here in the city. Whether you visited inside the former monastery, enjoyed walks around the landscaping, or simply drove by and marveled at the classic architecture, there simply wasn’t anything like it in the city. However, if you’ve driven past The Benedictine of late, you’ve probably noticed it isn’t at all what it once was.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Tucson Kidsfest 2021 Coming Soon!

See dinosaurs at the KidsfestHuang Yingone/Unsplash. During those first few weeks of having kids back during summer vacation, you might have a few home activities planned. But as the dead of summer continues to roll on the activities might start to stretch a little thin. It’s difficult to do anything outside in the triple-degree temperatures and trying to do anything else that doesn’t involve video games and tablets might seem next to impossible. The Tucson Arena wants to help out with this.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Garlic Festival Coming to Tucson

Few plants have had the kind of culinary impact as garlic. Garlic is a main staple ingredient in foods all over the world. Whether enjoying soup, pasta, pizza, tacos, or anything else in between, there’s just something about garlic that stands out. It is a bulbous flowering plant, which puts it in the same plant family as the onion, chive, leek, and others. If you’re a lover of garlic like many others, the upcoming Mission Garden Garlic Festival is the absolutely perfect Saturday afternoon activity for you.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Long Time Tucson Biker Bar Now Closed

Last call at The Bashful BanditJorgen Hendriksen/Unsplash. While driving down Speedway you’ve likely passed the Bashful Bandit dozens, if not hundreds of times. It’s the flat, single-story building built with just enough of a slant toward the road to make sure you not only saw the painted mural, but also the motorcycles out front.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

New Gelato Spot Opening in Tucson

Grab yourself some delicious gelato.Nas Mato/Unsplash. For one reason or another, Tucson, a city that regularly sees triple-digit temperatures during the summer, doesn’t have an overflowing amount of ice cream shops. If you have any snowbird friends, they’ll probably tell you there are more ice cream parlors in their Michigan or Pennsylvania or Iowa hometowns. One would think it would be the opposite, and yet if you want a scoop of the good stuff you don’t have that many easily accessible choices (with some of the better tasting ice creams and gelatos forcing you to deal with downtown parking or driving up to the La Encantada shopping center). Thankfully, a new option is opening up, so you won’t have to travel as far or wait as long to satisfy your sweet tooth cravings.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

More Restaurant Patios are Coming Your Way

Grab a drink at a new patio.Austin Distel/Unsplash. If you have spent any time walking around downtown Tucson, 4th Avenue, or any long strip of shops and restaurants over the past several months, chances are you’ve noticed something a bit different. Many of these restaurants were suddenly offering outdoor seating when, in the past, they hadn’t before. No, the restaurants didn’t expand the property space they owned or pay an added fee to the city. The make-shift outdoor seating was installed over the course of the pandemic and now, it looks like it will be a lasting feature.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Freshly Baked Bagel Joint Opening in Tucson!

Pick up yourself an everything bagel.Ryan Darin/Unsplash. There’s just something about a freshly baked bagel. The breakfast-on-the-go baked good is versatile enough to be used as an alternative to sandwich bread all the way to replacing the English muffin when topping off sausage patties and eggs at famous fast-food chains. But how often are you able to enjoy a quality bagel? Most grocery store bagels were made several days earlier, and are pumped up with extra sodium in order to extend the shelf life. Thankfully, if you’re a bagel fan here in Tucson, things are about to get a bit easier for you, because there’s a brand new bagel joint opening up here in town.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

New Drive-Through Restaurant Now Open in Tucson

Order yourself a salad on the goJez Timms/Unsplash. Do you struggle to find healthy eating opportunities when sifting through the local Tucson restaurant scene? Do you want something delicious and yet won’t take a wrecking ball to your diet? It often feels difficult to find such locations, and many of the “healthy” offerings local and chain restaurants offer aren’t all that healthy. If any of that sounds like you, things are about to get a bit easier.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Tucson Named A "Bicycling Paradise"

Whether you’re an avid bicyclist who loves to get out as often as possible, or you’re someone who likes to take a leisure bike ride from time to time, you likely know how excellent of a town Tucson is for riding your bike. Well, that has not gone unnoticed to outsiders. In fact, according to Travel Awaits, Tucson is a true “bicycle paradise.”
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Noodle Restaurant Opening in North Tucson

Sometimes nothing hits that hungry spot in your tummy like a warming bowl of pasta. Whether it’s in soup form or a plate heaped full of noodles and your favorite sauce, few kinds of food have a soothing, healing effect like pasta. And, if you’re in the Oro Valley neighborhood, you have one new option to satisfy those pasta cravings.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Longtime Tucson Restaurant Closing

Grab Casa Sanchez food one last time.Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernandez/Unsplash. There have been a number of favorite restaurants that just haven’t made it through this past year and the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants, in general, run very thin margins, depending on a steady flow of customers to meet payroll needs. Due to the extensive forced shutdowns, many restaurants were not able to withstand the financial impact and, in the end, either closed their doors or never re-opened.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Summer Camp Slots at Reid Zoo Filling Up Fast

Are you pulling your hair out trying to come up with ideas and other activities for your child to enjoy this summer? After a year of sitting inside, away from friends and online learning, wouldn’t it be nice if you were able to send them somewhere where they can continue their learning with a fun, hands-on approach? If so, Reid Park Zoo here in Tucson has half-day summer school sessions that are perfect for your child.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Farm-to-Table Culinary Camp Here in Tucson

Have you run out of recipe ideas for the house? Maybe you’re tired of following along with the gluttony-inducing recipes given on popular television programs. Wouldn’t it be nice if you had healthy options that were not only fun to make but tasted great as well? Wouldn’t it be even better if your child wanted to help you prepare the healthy food as well (without complaining you’re not ordering pizza or ice cream)? Well with the upcoming Farm-to-Fork Culinary Camp here in Tucson you’ll receive all of that and then some.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Downtown Fan-Favorite Restaurant Back Open!

It's always time for Mexican food.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. It can be a struggle when favorite restaurants close shop. While life goes on without those tastes and flavors, there’s just something missing. For much of this past year, most of Tucson had to deal without a favorite restaurant. These restaurants have slowly reopened, and now, with summer fast approaching, one of downtown’s favorite restaurants has finally reopened its doors, and with new flavors to share with guests.