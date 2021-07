With Fourth of July weekend ahead of us, we're all hoping for the best in terms of weather, and right now, it doesn't look too bad. *Subject to change, obviously. There's nothing worse than a rainy Independence Day to dampen your spirits. OK — maybe not being able to gather with friends and family to celebrate is worse (looking at you, 2020). But, now that we are in the clear to party again this year, fingers crossed we have sunshine.