Trust me, the title is not “Bait-and-Switch,” and you will need to hear me out on this. First of all, we have not done a single “bait-and-switch” type title in nine years; in the early days of the site I did not know better and made that mistake. Now, all our titles tell Google what the article is about and hopefully provide reasons for readers to click. Then our writers have to back up the claim in the title within the article, and we have now for nine years and thousands of articles.