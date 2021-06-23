Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Egyptian Football Association chief feels Mohamed Salah wants Olympic release

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2slHvl_0acwtueo00
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah looks to the sky (PA Wire)

Egyptian Football Association president Ahmed Megahed claims Mohamed Salah will push Liverpool to allow him to play in the Olympics despite the club turning down their request for him to be released.

With the forward set to be on duty at the African Nations Cup in January it is understood the club are unwilling to sanction another absence – especially during such a pivotal period in pre-season.

The Olympics in Tokyo run from July 22 until August 7, a week before the start of the Premier League campaign, and Liverpool do not view it as being in their best interests to allow the 29-year-old to attend.

Under FIFA rules clubs are under no obligation to release their players for the Olympics.

Megahed said Salah would make one last appeal to be allowed to join up as one of their three over-age players allowed in the squad.

“I do not want to say that it is impossible for Salah to participate in the Olympics, but it is difficult,” he told Egyptian broadcaster ONTimeSport.

‘Salah agreed to lead the Olympic team during the last camp of the Egyptian team.

“We contacted Liverpool to allow Salah to join the Olympic team, and they said they were waiting for the approval of the technical staff.

“In the end, Liverpool refused the request because they do not want to lose the player at the beginning of the season, as well as next January with the Africa Cup of Nations, which will keep him from participating in the English Premier League matches.

“We spoke with Salah again, and he told us that he will make a new attempt with the technical staff of his team, to resolve the matter, and within the next two days he will find a way.”

Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino, who spent the second half of last season on loan, was also not selected as one of Japan’s over-age (24-plus) players while new signing Ibrahima Konate is also expected to be available for the start of pre-season on July 12 as the club have turned down a request from France.

Community Policy
newschain

newschain

28K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Takumi Minamino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
News Break
Premier League
Country
Japan
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
FIFA
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

PSV Eindhoven striker Joel Piroe signs for Swansea

Swansea have announced the signing of Dutch striker Joel Piroe from PSV Eindhoven for an undisclosed fee. Piroe, 21, has put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the Sky Bet Championship outfit. Having spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Sparta Rotterdam, he made 12 appearances for PSV...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Billy McKinlay returns to David Moyes’ West Ham coaching team

Billy McKinlay has returned to West Ham to re-join manager David Moyes’ coaching team, the Premier League club have announced. The former Scotland international midfielder, who spent seven months with Moyes during his first spell as Hammers boss, had been working as Michael O’Neill’s assistant manager at Stoke. He joins...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Fantasy Premier League 2021/22: Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes and more prices revealed

Premier League clubs have announced the prices for their players in the upcoming 2021/22 Fantasy Premier League season.With the fixtures out, fans can already start to plot who will emerge as early candidates to form the core of their FPL side. Fans from newly-promoted Brentford, Norwich and Watford will have a chance to pick their players in the game this season.While the initial drop on prices has seen Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah revealed as the most expensive players for the upcoming season at £12.5 million. Last season’s top scorer was Bruno Fernandes with 244 points and the Manchester United...
UEFAPosted by
Yardbarker

Report: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah unlikely to play in Olympics

It appears Egypt will be without their star footballer when the Tokyo Olympics open next month. ESPN's Mark Ogden reports Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is unlikely to link up with Egypt as one of the squad's three allowed players over the age of 24. FIFA does not require clubs to release players for the men's Olympic tournament, and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keen on having Salah and all other available individuals not busy with international duties present for the start of preseason training on July 12.
Worldgoal.com

Salah at the Olympics: Why Liverpool star should play at the Games

While Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool faithful will rue his potential absence, the prolific attacker ought to revel in possibly making history. Odd as it sounds, many will consider this year’s Olympics a distraction. The mere mention of that ought to get a rise out of observers who look forward...
Soccerchatsports.com

Mohamed Salah 'will find a way' to play for Egypt at the Olympics, says the country's FA chief, who claims the forward will ask Liverpool to release him 'in the next two days' despite fears he could miss the start of the season

Mohamed Salah is hopeful of convincing Liverpool to release him for the Tokyo Olympics this summer, and wants to 'find a way' to take part in the next two days, according to Egypt's FA president. Liverpool's season starts on August 14 away at Newcastle, and there are fears their star...
Soccergoal.com

Should Salah go to the Olympics? – The view from North Africa

The Goal Arabic team give their views on whether the Liverpool star will—and should—travel to the Games in Tokyo. The presence of one of Africa’s greatest ever players at the Olympic Games hangs in the balance. Mohamed Salah appears keen to represent Egypt, the country’s Olympic committee are obviously keen...
Premier Leaguewashingtonnewsday.com

In the midst of contract claims and Olympic rumors, everything Mohamed Salah has said regarding Liverpool’s future can be found here.

In the midst of contract claims and Olympic rumors, everything Mohamed Salah has said regarding Liverpool’s future can be found here. In the middle of contract disputes and Olympic rumors, here’s everything Mohamed Salah has said about Liverpool’s future. Even when he isn’t playing or scoring goals, Mohamed Salah makes...
Premier League90min.com

Mohamed Salah left out of Egypt squad for Tokyo Olympics

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been left out of Egypt's squad for this summer's upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo. Egypt boss Shawky Gharib has long been keen to include Salah in his squad and has repeatedly urged Liverpool to let him go, but the Reds were always hesitant to agree as it would cut into his pre-season at club level.
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Three Players Liverpool Should Sign This Summer

Liverpool announced the signing of Ibrahima Konate last month for £36million from RB Leipzig. It was a great signing and while he is useful now, it's also a smart signing for the future. However, Liverpool are still in need of more quality players to compete on all fronts and regain...