Playing Above The Rim: Lessons From NBA Teams Creating Cultural Movements Through Secondary Branding

The four remaining teams in the NBA playoffs have all persevered through decades of struggle. What can we learn from their journeys?. “Sports teaches valuable life lessons” ran through my head this week at my daughter’s soccer game. Her team is made up of 8- to 10-year-olds, one of whom was hit in the nose during the game and ran off the field crying as if she’d been hit with a shotgun blast rather than a soccer ball. In the moment, this child did not need my uplifting aphorism. She just needed time.