Playing Above The Rim: Lessons From NBA Teams Creating Cultural Movements Through Secondary Branding
The video made the rounds on Instagram and on just about every other social media platform. It's shot in a modest room inside the Vatican. Pope Francis delicately opens a plastic bag and pulls out a basketball jersey with the letters "MLK" written across the front. He then proceeds to bless the jersey in memory of the transformative historical Civil Rights figure who the letters represent.