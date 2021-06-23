Wales Bonner SS22 is a toast to Burkina Faso’s ‘golden age’
Before you read on, hit play on the playlist below and ask yourself: ‘What does this music look like?’ It may sound like the sort of question that requires a heady psychedelic experience to be able to answer, but for Wales Bonner’s namesake founder, Grace, it’s the question she’s returned to season after season -- her SS22 collection, Volta Jazz, being no exception. Of course, it’s hardly the simplest of challenges to set oneself, and even after six years of working, it’s still not one that the designer would say that she’s wholly achieved. “It's kind of an impossible task,” she concedes, “but that’s why I always keep coming back to it.”i-d.vice.com