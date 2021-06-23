For Vibrant Health, Eat the Rainbow

Growing up, I always believed that there was one. I could only imagine the shimmering gold coins at the end of the trail of pastel colors that trekked miles through the misty air above. Every time I saw a rainbow while in the car, I would beg my parents to follow it. If I spotted one while playing outside with my friends, I would sprint as far as I was allowed to go to see if I could catch a glimpse of the alleged pot of gold. Even today, after it rains, I always catch myself sitting by the window staring into the void, hoping to see seven bright colors peeking out the dark grey clouds and wondering where they lead to. After all, I was my parents’ “rainbow baby,” a child born after a miscarriage — maybe that’s the reason I’m mesmerized with rainbows, I would joke to myself.