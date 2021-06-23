Travel to the UK during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

Prince Harry's most recent trip home to the United Kingdom has already come to an end, it seems. The Duke of Sussex headed to the airport Friday to catch a flight back to California, according to a report from the Daily Mail. Apparently, a black, 2019 Volkswagen Caravelle that had been part of the "convoy" that picked Harry up at the airport when he landed in London a week ago was spotted leaving Harry's U.K. residence, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. The Daily Mail reported that the vehicle was led by a police escort and was driven straight onto the tarmac of Terminal 5 at London's Heathrow Airport—two signs that its passenger was a VIP with major security concerns (like a member of the royal family, for instance).