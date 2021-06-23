Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles Library moves towards full service with new furnishings

By News Staff
Posted by 
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1exV57_0acwt63500
New tables throughout the library now offer better access to power connectivity and improved accessibility, spaciousness, and lighting.

New furnishings in adult and children’s areas will add to ‘safety and enjoyment’

–The Paso Robles City Library invites the public to check out its fresh new look. Thanks to generous funding from the Paso Robles Library Foundation, new tables throughout the library now offer better access to power connectivity and improved accessibility, spaciousness, and lighting. In the children’s area, the new tables are accompanied by a new and impressive interactive learning kiosk geared toward children up to six years old and an early literacy computer station, perfect for the eight-and-under crowd.

Throughout the children’s area, new soft seating, the interactive learning kiosk, and colorful signage incorporate an ocean theme to complement the popular fish aquarium maintained by the Friends of the Paso Robles Library. Also new to the children’s area is the Inclusive Collection, a collection of dyslexia-friendly and large-print books that invites all readers to experience the joy of reading. Funded by the Library Foundation, this collection will grow to include children’s books in braille and sensory-friendly board books.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43jfw1_0acwt63500
Throughout the children’s area, new soft seating, the interactive learning kiosk, and colorful signage incorporate an ocean theme to complement the popular fish aquarium maintained by the Friends of the Paso Robles Library.

“We are grateful that Library Foundation support has allowed us to reimagine the children’s area to create an inclusive underwater-themed space that inspires early literacy,” said Youth Services Librarian Melissa Bailey. “Our new furnishings, learning kiosk, and Inclusive Collection encourage families to play and learn together in a whole new way and foster a feeling of welcome and support at the library for all members of our community.”

In addition to the new furnishings, all the public Internet computers, the study room, and seating areas for leisurely reading are now available. For more information about supporting the library through the Library Foundation or the Friends of the Library, visit prcity.com.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 10-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Masks are required for unvaccinated individuals. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

Community Policy
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
818K+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Government
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furnishings#Signage#Fish#The Library Foundation#Youth Services#Inclusive Collection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

First Concert in the Park is packed Thursday night

–A huge crowd turned out for the first Concerts in the Park in the Downtown City Park Thursday evening to hear Monte Mills and the Lucky Horseshoe Band. Lynda Plescia, recreation services manager with the City of Paso Robles, says the great turn-out was for three reasons. “It’s been over a year since the last concert. It’s the start of a three-day 4th of July weekend. And Monte Mills always attracts a big crowd.”
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Community members rally to pay for damage done to middle school garden

–Wednesday afternoon, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District administrators accepted a check to cover the cost of damage to the Daniel Lewis Middle School Garden. The Lewis Leopard Garden was recently damaged by vandals who broke pots, destroyed plants, and smeared red and white paint on the ground and walls of the building. Although the damage was estimated to be about $300 dollars, the emotional impact of the destruction was devastating, particularly to the teachers and students who worked in the garden.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles to hold city-wide job fair in Downtown City Park

–A city-wide job fair is planned for Tuesday, July 13 from 9 – 11 a.m. at the Downtown City Park. This job fair is a joint effort by the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce, the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association, and the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. The fair provides a platform for businesses that are hiring to meet potential employees and for job seekers to learn vital skills and land their next gig. The Paso Robles Job Fair is supported by the City of Paso Robles and all businesses in the Paso Robles area are eligible to participate. Businesses are encouraged to visit https://pasojobfair.paperform.co/ to register to participate.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Letter: Remove parklets and restore downtown parking

Posted: 9:37 am, June 27, 2021 by Letter To The Editor. When downtown recently, I was shocked at the shabby parklets. What happened?. It is my understanding that restaurants want the city to make parklets permanent. No, the city should not allow this. They have not shown they can manage nor maintain temporary parklets and should not be allowed to have permanent parklets. Our city street sweepers can keep parking spaces cleaner.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable pet of the week: Trinket

Trinket is a petite girl waiting for her forever home. –This week’s adoptable pet is Trinket from Woods Humane. She is a very pretty and petite gal who is trying to figure out the shelter environment. She has the cutest, almost silent meow that people find adorable. You’ll have to find out for yourself!
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Orange Dot Quilts opening in Paso Robles

Internationally-renowned quilt designer opens new store. –Dora Cary’s innovative quilting patterns are distributed in stores the world over, and now the Paso Robles resident is opening her first storefront and design studio, Orange Dot Quilts, at 1005 Railroad Street, Suite 1, in downtown Paso Robles on July 1. Cary has...
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Discover antiquing in Paso Robles

Shops for every collector from beginner to veteran. The lure of collecting brings pleasure from the joy of adding something new to the curio cabinet, capturing childhood memories, or fulfilling every collector’s dream of becoming famous on the Antique Roadshow. All of us, from beginner to experienced, enter every antiquing adventure knowing that this is the day we find that rare item for only $20. Even if we leave a shop without the treasure we know it’s still waiting in some dusty corner. At the end of the day, we still have the priceless experience of swapping tales of the hunt with friends over a great meal and bottle of wine.
San Luis Obispo, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

‘Deli Day’ fundraiser will benefit local programs

–The JCC-Federation of San Luis Obispo is partnering with Amy and Jaime’s Place in Templeton to host a “Deli Day Fundraiser” on Wednesday, Aug. 4. All proceeds of this fundraiser will benefit North County NeighborAid and Jewish Family Services of San Luis Obispo. Funds raised will provide direct care and emergency assistance to our neighbors in critical need.