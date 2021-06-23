Cancel
The Whiteboard: 3-point math hasn't been there yet for the Clippers

By Gerald Bourguet
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. The LA Clippers are used to being down 2-0 in the 2021 NBA Playoffs by now, but this time feels different. It’s not just the continued absence of Kawhi Leonard either; in the last round against the Utah Jazz, the Clippers used their 3-point shooting and dribble penetration against a banged-up backcourt to spread the Jazz out wide and exploit Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert with long-range bombs, and they did that without Leonard for the last two games of the series.

