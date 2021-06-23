Pre-Open Stock Movers 06/23: (SEAC) (XPEV) (NKLA) Higher; (GMTX) (EYES) (PDCO) Lower (more...)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMTX) 35.7% LOWER; announced initial data from its Phase 2a ReGAtta study of GEM103 as of May 2021 in patients with geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry AMD. ReGAtta is a dose escalation trial of GEM103, which is intravitreally administered recombinant human complement factor H (CFH), in dry AMD patients. The trial, which remains ongoing, is designed to evaluate safety and tolerability, as well as measures of intraocular pharmacokinetics (PK) and disease-relevant biomarkers, to inform the late-stage development program.