Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Pre-Open Stock Movers 06/23: (SEAC) (XPEV) (NKLA) Higher; (GMTX) (EYES) (PDCO) Lower (more...)

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMTX) 35.7% LOWER; announced initial data from its Phase 2a ReGAtta study of GEM103 as of May 2021 in patients with geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry AMD. ReGAtta is a dose escalation trial of GEM103, which is intravitreally administered recombinant human complement factor H (CFH), in dry AMD patients. The trial, which remains ongoing, is designed to evaluate safety and tolerability, as well as measures of intraocular pharmacokinetics (PK) and disease-relevant biomarkers, to inform the late-stage development program.

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nkla#Pdco#Cos#Ipo#Streetinsider Premium#Gemini Therapeutics#Gmtx#2a Regatta#Ga#Cfh#Seachange Int#Seac#Patterson Cos#Pdco#Bioxcel Therapeutics#Btai#Xpeng Lrb#Xpev#Reuters#Bentley Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
AMD
Country
China
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Baird Downgrades Nevro Corp (NVRO) to Neutral

Baird analyst Michael Polark downgraded Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) from Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UBS Downgrades Atotech (ATC) to Neutral Following Takeover

UBS analyst Joshua Spector downgraded Atotech (NYSE: ATC) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $26.00 (from $27.00).The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

(RMP.TO) (TSE:RMP) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of (RMP.TO) (TSE:RMP) traded up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. 208,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 340,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68. (RMP.TO) Company...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 90.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Starts AcuityAds Holdings Inc (ATY) at Buy

Needham & Company analyst Laura Martin initiates coverage on AcuityAds Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATY) with a Buy rating and a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,600 Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Wolfe Research Starts Marqeta Inc. (MQ) at Peerperform on Valuation

Wolfe Research analyst Darrin Peller initiates coverage on Marqeta Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) with a Peerperform rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gabelli Funds LLC Has $26.47 Million Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.15% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $26,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Shares Purchased by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,561,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 8.17% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $12,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “. A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XPEV. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,553 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Increases By 31.6%

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,490,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the May 31st total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $46,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,908 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 59,400 The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000. The ExOne accounts for approximately 0.3% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP owned 0.27% of The ExOne as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expands By 27.4%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AGF Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy