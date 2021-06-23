Cancel
Marvel Acquires Key Land in Hope Brook Adjacent to First Mining and Sokoman Minerals

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(FRA:O4T1)(OTCQB: IMTFF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is please to announce it has acquired a significant land position within the Hope Brook Area. Marvel has staked 763 claims (19,075 hectares) which are strategically located and contiguous to First Mining Gold and to Sokoman Minerals-Benton joint venture (Figure 1).

