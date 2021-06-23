Marvel Acquires Key Land in Hope Brook Adjacent to First Mining and Sokoman Minerals
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(FRA:O4T1)(OTCQB: IMTFF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is please to announce it has acquired a significant land position within the Hope Brook Area. Marvel has staked 763 claims (19,075 hectares) which are strategically located and contiguous to First Mining Gold and to Sokoman Minerals-Benton joint venture (Figure 1).www.streetinsider.com