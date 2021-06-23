Marvel Acquires Key Land in Hope Brook Adjacent to First Mining and Sokoman Minerals

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2021) - Benton Resources Inc.(TSXV: BEX) ('Benton') and Sokoman Minerals Corp.(TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF)('Sokoman') (jointly, 'the Companies' or 'the Joint Venture') are pleased to announce that on behalf of their strategic alliance (see news release dated May 20, 2021) Benton has entered into an option agreement to acquire the Larry's Pond project which lies along the western boundary of the Kepenkeck Gold JV claims (the "Option Agreement"). Larry's Pond consists of two licenses totalling 30 claim units (the "Property"). The optionors of the Larry's Pond project (the "Optionors") have discovered and sampled multiple quartz veins and silicified zones containing sulfides (chalcopyrite and galena) for which results are pending. Under the Option Agreement and upon approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), Benton, on behalf of the Joint Venture, will issue 200,000 common shares and make cash payments to the Optionors of $60,000 as per below: