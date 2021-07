News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of the company's common stock for expected gross proceeds of approximately $519 million. The offering is expected to close on July 6, 2021. The underwriters of the offering have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares of common stock. The joint book-running managers for the offering are Wells Fargo Securities and Morgan Stanley.