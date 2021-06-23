Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Athene Holding (ATHE) Received European Union Regulatory Guidance for ATH434 Phase 2 Clinical Trial

 13 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ASX: ATH, NASDAQ: ATHE) ("Alterity" or "the Company") has received guidance from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) regarding key aspects of the Company's Phase 2 clinical trial for investigational drug ATH434 in the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).

