Weber State Returns to Traditional Fall Schedule
OGDEN, Utah – Weber State University plans to offer students a more traditional higher education experience for fall semester 2021. Students can take classes in the format that fits their needs and schedules including face-to-face, online, hybrid, or supervised offsite instruction, such as internships. The majority of classes, however, will be held face to face in the classroom. In fact, 75% of the classes taught in person in 2019, will be taught in person again in 2021.www.weber.edu