Among many plans she has to assist non-profit Community Dining Room (CDR), CDR’s new Volunteer/Program Coordinator Andrea Savino is excited for Tuesday, July 6, when she’ll help CDR kick off seven fun weeks of free Summer Meal Tuesday Night Take -Out and Activities. The food and fun is free for families and will be set up at the spacious CDR parking lot at 30 Harrison Avenue from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Photo by (Photo by Pam Johnson/The Sound)