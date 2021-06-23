Cancel
Business

Talon Metals Announces Results of AGM

 13 days ago

Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2021) - Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held today in St. Michael, Barbados.

StocksStreetInsider.com

Elixxer Announces Intention to Make Normal Course Issuer Bid

MontrÃ©al, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2021) - Elixxer Ltd. (TSXV: ELXR) (OTCQB: ELIXF) ("Elixxer" or the "Company) announces that it intends to file with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") a Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid. Pursuant to the proposed normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB"), the Company proposes to purchase for cancellation up to an aggregate of 56,050,801 of its issued and outstanding common shares, representing 5% of the Company's current issued and outstanding common shares. The implementation of the NCIB remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

SFH Inc. Acquires Shares from Seller

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2021) - SFH Inc. ("SFH") announced today that it has acquired (the "Acquisition") an aggregate of 227,500 common shares in the capital of 1246764 B.C. Ltd. ("764") (the "Purchased Shares") from 1261648 B.C. Ltd. ("648" or the "Seller") pursuant to a share purchase agreement entered into between SFH and the Seller on July 6, 2021. The Purchased Shares were purchased at a price of $0.0001 per Purchased Share for an aggregate price of $22.75.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Outcrop Establishes At-The-Market Equity Program

VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation ("Outcrop") (TSXV: OCG) (OTCPK: MRDD.F) (DE: MRG1) is pleased to announce that it has established an at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program"). The ATM Program allows Outcrop to issue and sell, at its discretion, up to $5,000,000 of common shares in the capital of Outcrop ("Common Shares") to the public from time to time through Research Capital Corporation (the "Agent"), as sole agent, at the prevailing market price when issued, directly on the TSX Venture Exchange or any other recognized marketplace upon which the Common Shares are listed or quoted or where the Common Shares are traded in Canada. Outcrop intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM Program for the advancement of the Santa Ana Project and for general corporate purposes.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

New Break Closes Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2021) - New Break Resources Ltd. ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its oversubscribed, previously announced non-brokered private placement offering, through the issuance of 8,420,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $842,000 and due to investor demand, has also closed a non-brokered flow-through private placement, through the issuance of 3,460,000 flow-through units ("Flow-Through Unit") at a price of $0.12 per Flow-Through Unit, for gross proceeds of $415,200 (the "Offering"). The Offering was closed on June 25, 2021 and resulted in the Company raising $1,257,200 in gross proceeds.
Marketsaustinnews.net

Fortitude Gold Increases Monthly Dividend

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the 'Company') today announced it has increased its monthly dividend 16.7% to $0.035 per common share, or $0.42 annually. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Sharecare, Inc. For: Jul 01 Filed by: Finerman Karen

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Xigem Technologies Announces Grant of Stock Options

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2021) - Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) ("Xigem" or the "Company"), a technology provider for the emerging remote economy, today announced that the Company has granted 200,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to members of the Company's Advisory Board pursuant to its Stock Option Plan. Each Option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.325 for a period of five years and will vest immediately. The Options were granted on July 5, 2021 by Xigem's Board of Directors.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Lexaria Announces Voluntary Delisting from the Canadian Securities Exchange to Concentrate Trading on the Nasdaq Capital Markets

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX)(NASDAQ: LEXXW)(CSE: LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms announces that on June 30, 2021 it made a request to voluntarily delist its common shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). It is expected that the close of business on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 will be the final trading day for Lexaria on the CSE. At the open of the trading day on July 8, 2021, the Company's shares will only trade on the NASDAQ Capital Markets ('Nasdaq').
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Ready Set Gold Sets Date for Annual General and Special Meeting

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2021) - Ready Set Gold Corp. (CSE: RDY) (FSE: 0MZ) (OTC Pink: RDYFF)("Ready Set Gold" or the "Company")today announced that it will hold an annual and special general meeting of shareholders on October 12, 2021 (the "AGM"), at which normal-course annual meeting matters will be discussed as well as matters raised in a purported dissident requisition (the "Requisition") made pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) by CBLT Inc., which the Company believes may be controlled or directed by Peter M. Clausi (the "Dissident").
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Terra Capital Increases Its Position in Empress Royalty

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR | OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") reports that Terra Capital Natural Resource Fund Pty Ltd. ("Terra Capital") has purchased 500,000 common shares of the Company in the market thereby increasing its holdings to a total of 14,383,461 common shares.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Russel Metals 2021 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

TORONTO, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The Company's results for the 2021 second quarter will be issued by press release on Thursday, August 5, 2021 after the close of business at 5:00 p.m. ET. An Investor Conference Call will be hosted by Martin L. Juravsky, Executive Vice President and Chief...
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Kalo Gold Announces DTC Eligibility of Its Common Shares in The United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / KALO GOLD HOLDINGS CORP. (TSXV:KALO) ('Kalo,' 'Kalo Gold,' or the 'Company'), is pleased to announce the Company's common shares, traded in the United States under the symbol KLGDF, are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through The Depository Trust Company ('DTC'). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Trading of securities through DTC allows for cost-effective clearing and secure settlement, thereby simplifying and accelerating the settlement process for investors trading Canadian securities in the United States.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Upco International Inc. Presents Interim Financial Statement for First Quarter 2021

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2021) - Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTC Pink: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) ("Upco") is pleased to inform shareholders of the Interim FS 2021 first Quarter result. These documents can be accessed from the SEDAR web site at www.sedar.com.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Khiron Announces Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN)(OTCQX: KHRNF)(Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated medical cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, announces the results of its 2021 Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held on June 30, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

DoorDash to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH) today announced that the company's second quarter 2021 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The company's earnings press release and shareholder letter will be made available on the DoorDash Investor Relations website at ir.doordash.com.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

ManpowerGroup To Announce 2nd Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

MILWAUKEE, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (MAN) - Get Report, the world leader in innovative workforce solutions, today announced that it plans to release 2 nd quarter earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Management will discuss the results the same day in a live webcast at 7:30 a.m. CDT ( 8:30 a.m. EDT), which can be accessed on the company's website.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Laramide Resources Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Toronto. A total of 58,490,323 common shares of the Company...
Financial ReportsClearfield Progress

Corsa Coal Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

FRIEDENS, Pa., June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Corsa Coal Corp. (TSXV: CSO) (OTCQX: CRSXF) ("Corsa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, the following six nominees were re-appointed as directors of the...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Mannatech Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer

Mannatech, Incorporated ("Mannatech" or the "Company") (MTEX) - Get Report, a global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, announced today the preliminary results of its cash tender offer, which expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of Friday, June 25, 2021, to purchase up to 211,538 shares of its outstanding common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, at a per share price of $26.00 (the "tender offer").

