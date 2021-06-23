Talon Metals Announces Results of AGM

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2021) - New Break Resources Ltd. ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its oversubscribed, previously announced non-brokered private placement offering, through the issuance of 8,420,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $842,000 and due to investor demand, has also closed a non-brokered flow-through private placement, through the issuance of 3,460,000 flow-through units ("Flow-Through Unit") at a price of $0.12 per Flow-Through Unit, for gross proceeds of $415,200 (the "Offering"). The Offering was closed on June 25, 2021 and resulted in the Company raising $1,257,200 in gross proceeds.