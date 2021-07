MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards will represent the team at the NBA Draft Lottery Tuesday night, the team announced Monday. Edwards, who finished second in NBA Rookie of the Year balloting behind LaMelo Ball and was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, was named All-Rookie First Team last week. The Timberwolves enter the NBA Draft Lottery with a 27.6 percent chance to land a top-three pick. If they get a pick outside the top three, it will go to the Golden State Warriors as part of the February 2020 trade that brought D’Angelo Russell to Minnesota.