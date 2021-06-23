Topps Reports 55 Percent Hike In Q1 Revenues

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.600-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America raised Nucor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Argus raised Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.92.