Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Reference is made to the announcements by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 20 May 2020 and 19 August 2020, regarding the Extraordinary General Meetings where the shareholders resolved to issue warrants to participants in two separate Private Placements and Subsequent Offerings of shares, and to the announcements on 30 June 2020 and 16 September 2020 regarding the results of such Subsequent Offerings.