Britney Spears' Dad Has A Shocking New Living Arrangement As Her Conservatorship Battle Heats Up
Anyone who had been following the "Free Britney" movement, comprised of both the singer's fans and generally-concerned citizens who have been pushing for an end to the legal conservatorship Spears' father has held for years, likely read the New York Times with gusto yesterday. On June 22, the publication printed information it obtained from confidential court records, detailing how Britney Spears has been attempting to alter and change the terms of the conservatorship for much longer than the public previously knew.www.thelist.com