Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Naquin’s 3-run homer in 9th gives Reds 10-7 win over Twins

gowatertown.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Naquin went 4 for 4 with a three-run home run that broke a ninth-inning tie after the ragged Cincinnati bullpen lost a five-run lead. That gave the Reds a 10-7 victory over the Minnesota Twins to stop their five-game losing streak. Amir Garrett got his fourth save in six chances with a scoreless ninth after fellow relievers Art Warren, Lucas Sims and Tejay Antone stumbled through a five-run eighth. The Twins had their season-long five-game winning streak end.

www.gowatertown.net
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucas Sims
Person
Art Warren
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBgowatertown.net

Sanó homer lifts Twins past Reds 7-5 in 12 innings

6-22-21 MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Sanó hit a two-run homer in the 12th inning to lift Minnesota past Cincinnati 7-5. It was the fifth straight victory for the Twins and the fifth loss in a row for the Reds. The Twins earned their fourth consecutive extra-innings win after eight straight losses in extras to start the season. The game lasted 5:14 and ended 30 minutes past midnight. It began on a somber note with a remembrance of the late Mike Bell. He’s the former Reds player and Twins coach who was the younger brother of Reds manager David Bell and died of cancer this year. Twins wrap up the series at 12:10 p.m. today on 950 KWAT.
MLBnumberfire.com

Tyler Naquin hitting fifth for Reds against Twins

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tyler Naquin is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's matinee against right-hander Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins. Naquin will bat fifth and replace Aristides Aquino in left field. numberFire’s models project Naquin for 11.2 FanDuel points and he has a $2,400 salary on Tuesday. Per our...
MLBMLB

'Gassed' Reds prevail on Naquin's HR in 9th

MINNEAPOLIS -- The biggest savior to bail out the Reds’ bullpen on Tuesday afternoon was not a reliever. It was their left fielder, Tyler Naquin, who saved Cincinnati from what could have been another demoralizing setback during a wild road trip. Naquin had four hits and reached safely in all...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Guillermo Heredia homers in Braves win over Reds

Guillermo Heredia homered and made a spectacular catch late while Drew Smyly continued his June resurgence with six solid innings as the visiting Atlanta Braves held on to beat the Cincinnati Reds, 3-2, Friday night. Dansby Swanson added a solo homer for the Braves, who evened the four-game weekend series...
MLBTroy Record

Votto, Naquin homer, Reds deal Cubs 8th straight loss, 3-2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds relievers are on a roll at the expense of the reeling Chicago Cubs. The beleaguered Reds bullpen, which has seen more bad days than good this season, hamstrung the Cubs for the second straight day, allowing just two hits over the last four innings in a 3-2 win on Saturday -- the eighth straight loss for Chicago.
MLBDuluth News Tribune

Twins starter Pineda will return, eventually

KANSAS CITY — Less than 24 hours before the game was set to be played, the Twins still had not named a starter for Saturday's game against the Royals at Kaufman Stadium, opting instead to wait — at least publicly — until after Friday night's game to make a decision.
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Sunday 7/4/21

The beauty of daily fantasy baseball is that the top targets are different each and every day. Whether it's the right-handed catcher who destroys left-handed pitching or the mid-range hurler facing a depleted lineup, you're not going to find yourself using the same assets time after time. While this breaks...
maryvilleforum.com

Maeda scheduled to start for Twins at Royals

Minnesota Twins (33-48, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (35-47, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (3-3, 5.56 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Royals: Brad Keller (6-8, 6.67 ERA, 1.86 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +120, Twins -137; over/under is 9...
MLBPost-Bulletin

Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz named to seventh All-Star team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Walking into the American League clubhouse ahead of the 2009 All-Star Game, Nelson Cruz took a moment to soak it in. At the time, he was 29, and he remembers being around all-time greats Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera. Joe Mauer was there, too, he recalled.
MLBnumberfire.com

Twins leave Miguel Sano off Sunday lineup

The Minnesota Twins did not list Miguel Sano as a starter for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Sano will take a seat Sunday while Max Kepler starts in right field and bats sixth. Alex Kirilloff will take over at first base. Sano is projected to make 233 more...
MLBPosted by
Bring Me The News

Kenta Maeda dominates as Twins snap 5-game losing streak

Kenta Maeda turned in his best outing of the season on Sunday as the Minnesota Twins snapped a five-game losing streak with a 6-0 win over the Kansas City Royals. Maeda recently returned from a groin injury but was healthy and effective on Sunday afternoon. The right-hander struck out a season-high 10 batters and forced 18 swinging strikes in six shutout innings.
MLBPosted by
Bring Me The News

Nelson Cruz to represent Twins in MLB All-Star Game

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz will represent the team in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, marking his seventh appearance in the Midsummer Classic. In a season where a lot of things have gone wrong for the Twins, Cruz has continued to hit. The 41-year-old is hitting .306/.381/.571 with 18 homers this season and has been a force in the middle of the Twins' lineup.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Josh Donaldson, Nelson Cruz not in lineup as Twins face White Sox

The White Sox swept a three-game series from the Twins last week in Chicago to quash Minnesota's hopes cutting the distance between the teams by the Fourth of July. American League Central-leading Chicago is 14½ games ahead of the last place Twins as the teams start a three-game series tonight (6:10, BSN and ESPN) at Target Field.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 biggest surprises in first half of the MLB season

As the MLB All-Star break approaches, the buyers and sellers are starting to take shape with the trade deadline set for July 30. The usual suspects are around the top of the league like the Dodgers and Astros and some that were expected to be at the top of their division rest right there at the moment like the White Sox. Still, many teams have surprised, either for better or for worse.
MLBfox4kc.com

Royals wrap up the weekend with a 7-3 win over the Red Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jarrod Dyson capped a 10-pitch at-bat with a tiebreaking, two-run double in a three-run third inning off Nathan Eovaldi, and the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-3 Sunday for their first series win in nearly three weeks. Mike Minor (6-4) allowed...