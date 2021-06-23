Naquin’s 3-run homer in 9th gives Reds 10-7 win over Twins

6-22-21 MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Sanó hit a two-run homer in the 12th inning to lift Minnesota past Cincinnati 7-5. It was the fifth straight victory for the Twins and the fifth loss in a row for the Reds. The Twins earned their fourth consecutive extra-innings win after eight straight losses in extras to start the season. The game lasted 5:14 and ended 30 minutes past midnight. It began on a somber note with a remembrance of the late Mike Bell. He’s the former Reds player and Twins coach who was the younger brother of Reds manager David Bell and died of cancer this year. Twins wrap up the series at 12:10 p.m. today on 950 KWAT.