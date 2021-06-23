Clippers vs. Suns: Paul George says Los Angeles feels even 'more confident' trailing 2-0 in Western finals

The Los Angeles Clippers find themselves in a familiar position against the Phoenix Suns. For the third time this postseason, they trail their opponent 2-0 after two games. They overcame the Dallas Mavericks in seven games in the first round, and then, in the second, beat the Utah Jazz four times in a row to end that series in six games. Now, with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line, they'll have to do it again in order to overcome the Suns.