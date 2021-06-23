Cancel
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso arrested in Texas on marijuana charges

By Sunny Tsai
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso was arrested by the Texas A&M police and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana - less than 2 ounces - on Tuesday. Both are misdemeanor charges. Brazos County Jail records show Caruso was booked on Tuesday...

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

