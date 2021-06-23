David Fincher’s The Killer, Starring Michael Fassbender, to Begin Shooting in November
With it being more than seven years between Gone Girl and Mank, it looks like we won’t have to wait nearly as long for the next film from David Fincher. Earlier this year we got the news he was developing an adaptation of The Killer graphic novel series from Alexis Nolent. Marking a reteam for Fincher with his Se7en screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker, Michael Fassbender was attached to lead as a cold-blooded assassin. While it was set up at Netflix as part of the director’s four-year deal, it wasn’t clear when it may actually see the light of day, but now we have an update.thefilmstage.com