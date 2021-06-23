Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

David Fincher’s The Killer, Starring Michael Fassbender, to Begin Shooting in November

By Jordan Raup
thefilmstage.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith it being more than seven years between Gone Girl and Mank, it looks like we won’t have to wait nearly as long for the next film from David Fincher. Earlier this year we got the news he was developing an adaptation of The Killer graphic novel series from Alexis Nolent. Marking a reteam for Fincher with his Se7en screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker, Michael Fassbender was attached to lead as a cold-blooded assassin. While it was set up at Netflix as part of the director’s four-year deal, it wasn’t clear when it may actually see the light of day, but now we have an update.

thefilmstage.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Fassbender
Person
David Fincher
Person
Lily Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Se7en#El Diario Vasco#Emilyinparis#Dga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

Noah Hawley Says His ‘Alien’ FX Series Is “A Story About Inequality”

Well before Fox was acquired by Disney and all of the studio’s franchises went into a state of limbo, there has been a constant struggle to figure out what to do with “Alien.” Ridley Scott has tried to extend the universe with his spin-off films, with varying degrees of success, but it’s been decades since a filmmaker has been able to successfully take the “Alien” franchise into new territory. That’s where “Fargo” creator Noah Hawley and his upcoming “Alien” FX series come in.
TV SeriesNo Film School

David Fincher, Tim Miller, Jennifer Yuh Nelson, and Jerome Denjean Discuss ‘Love, Death & Robots’

Adult animation is having a moment, and Love, Death & Robots is leading the way. For the majority of my life, animation has been relegated to children's fare. With the advent of shows like South Park, The Simpsons, and even Family Guy, animation took off on television in the early 2000s. That paved the way for animators to break out of the kid-friendly zone and challenge themselves with adult storylines and characters.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

David Fincher to Film ‘The Killer’ in Paris This Fall with ‘Mank’ Oscar-Winning DP Messerschmidt

David Fincher took a six-year film hiatus between “Gone Girl” (2014) and “Mank” (2020), but such a long break won’t be happening in between “Mank” and the director’s upcoming assassin movie “The Killer.” As first reported by El Diario Vasco, Fincher is eyeing to begin production on “The Killer” in Paris this November. The locale makes sense, given Fincher was spotted in Paris in late May at a lunch with his “Mank” actress Lily Collins (who is in Paris filming the second season of Netflix’s “Emily in Paris”). To make “The Killer” more exciting, Fincher is reuniting with his Oscar-winning “Mank” cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt for his new film.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Noel Gallagher wants Michael Fassbender to play him in a film

Oasis legend Noel Gallagher has revealed that he would like Michael Fassbender to play him in a biopic. Noel Gallagher wants Michael Fassbender to play him in a biopic. The former Oasis rocker has revealed that he would want to be played by the 'X-Men' actor in a movie about his life, but believes it would be hard for someone to bring him to life on the big screen as he has a "unique look".
Moviestheplaylist.net

Steven Soderbergh Says ‘Kimi’ Is A Cross Between ‘The Conversation,’ ‘Rear Window’ & ‘Panic Room’

When Steven Soderbergh first announced his next film, “Kimi,” with Zoe Kravitz for HBO Max — the one that’ll arrive after “No Sudden Move,” which is being released today, not much about it was known. It was dubbed a mystery thriller, written by veteran screenwriter David Koepp, and about an “agoraphobic tech worker that stumbles on some evidence of a violent crime over the course of a routine work project.” Intriguing but still slightly vague.
Moviesbostonhassle.com

REVIEW: No Sudden Move (2021) dir. Steven Soderbergh

In terms of genre, Steven Soderbergh is perhaps the most unpredictable American auteur since Billy Wilder. More than perhaps any other filmmaker working today, Soderbergh’s name in the credits offers little clues as to what form a film will take. Will it be an edgy, independent character study, like sex, lies, and videotape? A crowd-pleasingly inspirational true story, like Erin Brockovich? A gritty crime thriller, like Traffic? A whimsical structural exercise in the vein of Bubble or Schizopolis? God help you, something like The Laundromat? The only guarantee you get is Soderbergh himself, and his wry, idiosyncratic eye. Beyond that, your guess is as good as anyone.
MoviesPosted by
CultureMap Dallas

Killer cast and Steven Soderbergh make No Sudden Move sing

Although the same could be said about a number of people, there is simply no filmmaker working today like Steven Soderbergh. He has released five movies in the past four years — including one just seven months ago — and not one of them bears any resemblance to the others. He has a unique ability to switch among genres, tones, and types of actors, and still deliver a result that is identifiably his own.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Ethan Hawke Joins Star-Studded ‘Knives Out 2’ Cast As the Film Begins its Summer Shoot

Production on Knives Out 2 has begun this past week, Comic Book Movies reports, as director Rian Johnson shares the first photo from the set in Greece. Some other photos making their rounds on the internet reveal previously unannounced cast member Ethan Hawke working on the production. However, officially, Johnson has shared this image to commemorate the first day of shooting.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

First trailer for Tenet and Tomb Raider stars' new Netflix movie

Tenet actor John David Washington is a man on the run in the first trailer for Netflix's Beckett. Also starring Tomb Raider's Alicia Vikander, The Predator's Boyd Holbrook and Old's Vicky Krieps, this one looks like a relentless thriller guaranteed to keep film fans on the edge of their sofas.
TV SeriesCollider

New 'Alien' TV Series Plot Details Teased by Showrunner Noah Hawley

The Alien franchise is continuing to expand — the latest addition into the series being a TV show from Fargo and Legion showrunner Noah Hawley. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the acclaimed writer/producer gave an update on current development with the series for FX. The project was announced back in December 2020 with Ridley Scott producing, and will be the seventh entry into the franchise (not including the untitled third prequel currently in the works).
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Wes Anderson movie starring Tilda Swinton to start filming later this year

Wes Anderson's next movie is set to start filming in Spain this September, Variety reports, and Tilda Swinton is confirmed to be part of the cast. Swinton revealed that she was starring in the movie during an interview with the publication, but couldn't give much else away. "It's not about Spain," she teased, despite the movie being filmed in Chinchón, a small town south of the capital city Madrid. Sets have been spotted that resemble a desert landscape, but Variety reports that it isn't believed to be a Western. Anderson said he was "not ready to share any details" about the new project. The American director, known for the quirky aesthetic and symmetrical set-up of his movies, currently lives in Paris and he hasn't filmed anything in the US since 2012.
TV SeriesGizmodo

Noah Hawley Teases His Plans for the Alien TV Show

Jennifer Tilly takes us behind the scenes on the Chucky TV series. Van Helsing’s got a fun trick up his sleeve in new Hotel Transylvania: Transformania footage. Plus, what’s coming to Walking Dead and Evil. Spoilers get!. Margaux. Deadline also reports Madison Pettis, Vanessa Morgan and Richard Harmon will star...
MoviesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘No Sudden Move’ on HBO Max, a Steven Soderbergh Period Thriller With More Twists Than You Can Count

No Sudden Move, now on HBO Max, may be seen as Steven Soderbergh’s truest return to form, and this time we mean it. It’s shot in Detroit, like parts of his masterwork, Out of Sight; it’s rangy and ambitious, like Traffic; it’s loaded with talent, like Ocean’s 11. He assembles some from within his stable and some from without — Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Brendan Fraser (!) and [NAME REDACTED, ALTHOUGH YOU MIGHT ALREADY KNOW IT, AND NO, SORRY, IT’S NOT STREEP]. The thought that someone might look at the aforementioned facts and not want to press play seems beyond the pale.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Dee Jay Daniels Tumultuous Life after 'the Hughleys' Involved Beating Murder Charge & Getting Face Tattoos after Struggling to Land Roles

Former actor Dee Jay Daniels, who shot to stardom as Michael Hughley on “The Hughleys,” has had a very challenging life ever since the show ended. In the late 90s, actor and comedian DL Hughley took over the entertainment scene with his sitcom “The Hughleys,” which chronicled the lives of a Black family moving from the inner city to suburban Los Angeles.