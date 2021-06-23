Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Rep. Ritchie Torres to introduce measure condemning anti-trans bills

By Jo Yurcaba
Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Ritchie Torres, a New York Democrat, said he plans to introduce the first resolution to condemn state bills targeting transgender people this week. This year, state legislatures have considered more than 100 bills targeting trans people, "making 2021 the worst year for legislation that discriminates against the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) community since 2015," the bill states. Eighteen anti-LGBTQ bills have passed, and 10 await governors' final signatures, it adds.

www.nbcnews.com
Community Policy
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
NBC News

NBC News

169K+
Followers
24K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ritchie Torres
Person
Asa Hutchinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Transgender Youth#State Legislatures#Transgender Women#Democrat#Lesbian#Gay#Lgbtq#Republican#Legislature#Americans#Twitter#Facebook Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Congress & CourtsPost-Journal

Sen. Borrello Introduces COVID Bills

As Independence Day nears, state Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, is introducing legislation to give state residents independence from state COVID-19 regulations. Borrello introduced three bills in the state Senate on Wednesday. S.7268 prohibits a government entity from requiring individuals to receive a COVID-19 vaccine; S.7269 prohibits a government entity or its subdivisions from requiring people to wear face coverings or face masks; and S.7270 prohibits a government entity or its subdivisions from issuing COVID-19 regulations or guidance without first getting approval from the state Legislature.
Boston, MAbaystatebanner.com

Advocates back anti-voter suppression bill

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered on Boston Common Saturday afternoon in support of the For the People Act, S1/HR1, which would counter voter suppression and gerrymandering and limit money’s influence in politics. The event coincided with the arrival of the Black Voters Matter Freedom Ride bus tour in the nation’s capital....
EconomyPosted by
Vice

These Pride-Loving Companies Gave Thousands to Anti-Trans Lawmakers

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. When June rolled around this year, corporations rushed to proclaim their love for Pride month and LGBTQ rights. Walmart is currently awash in rainbows: Shoppers can pick up rainbow masks, rainbow balloons, rainbow-hued figurines of “Star Wars”...
Winona, MNwinonapost.com

No pride in anti-transgender bills and jails

June may mark the hottest days of summer in Winona, but it also has a greater significance; it ushers in Pride Month, a time for LGBTQ+ communities to celebrate their history by continuing to protest against police and state violence and discrimination —including the four bills targeting transgender children (HF1657, HF350, HF352, and SF96) currently under consideration by the Minnesota State Legislature.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Workday Minnesota

Proposed ‘Abolition Amendment’ would close the 13th Amendment’s loophole allowing slavery as punishment for a crime

This article first appeared on Prism Reports. While the 13th Amendment abolished chattel slavery, an often ignored clause still allows for slavery and involuntary servitude as “punishment for a crime.” This “slavery clause” is now the target of #EndTheException, a new campaign launched this year on Juneteenth weekend. #EndTheException is pushing for the passage of the Abolition Amendment, a joint resolution cosponsored by Sen. Jeff Merkley and Rep. Nikema Williams, which would strike the slavery clause from the 13th Amendment making it so that “neither slavery nor involuntary servitude may be imposed as a punishment for a crime.”
Congress & CourtsOne Green Planet

Petition: Stop Anti-Trans Sports Legislation

Sports teams are often an important part of children’s development, as they not only teach life lessons such as the importance of perseverance and teamwork, but also provide a setting to develop long-lasting social bonds. However, politicians are currently trying to restrict certain children from participating in team sports. In...
Rochester, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Katko Introduces Covid Research Bill

Cong. John Katko on Thursday introduced bipartisan legislation that would support additional COVID-19 and pandemic preparedness research at academic medical centers like SUNY Upstate Medical University and the University of Rochester. NY District 7 Rep. Nydia Velázquez co-sponsored the Katko measure, and companion legislation was introduced in the Senate by...
Rochester, NYurbancny.com

Rep. Katko Introduces Bipartisan, Bicameral Bill to Support Local Research on Covid-19 & Pandemic Preparedness

Washington – U.S. Rep. John Katko (R, NY-24) introduced the COVID-19 and Pandemic Response Centers of Excellence Act, bipartisan legislation that would support additional COVID-19 and pandemic preparedness research at academic medical centers like SUNY Upstate Medical University and the University of Rochester. Rep. Katko introduced this bill alongside U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D, NY-07). Companion legislation was introduced in the Senate by U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA).
Healthwwno.org

Governor Vetoes Anti-Vaccine Bills, Signs Anti-Abortion Bills Into Law

Gov. John Bel Edwards has vetoed three bills aimed at limiting vaccination requirements in the state and signed into law the most controversial anti-abortion bill of the legislative session. The bills contribute “to the false narrative that the COVID-19 vaccines are anything other than safe and effective,” the governor’s office...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Rep. Kelly Introduces Bipartisan Bill To Help 9-1-1 Operators

WASHINGTON, DC – Today Congresswoman Robin Kelly (D-IL-02), introduced the bipartisan Providing Resources and Occupational Training for Emotional Crisis and Trauma (PROTECT) 911 Act to address important health and wellness issues for our nation’s 9-1-1 call-takers and dispatchers. Congresswoman Norma Torres (D-CA-35), Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA-01), and Congressman Peter Meijer (R-MI-03) are original cosponsors. “Our nation’s 9-1-1 call takers and emergency Continue Reading
Congress & Courtslawandcrime.com

Kagan Dissent Says Alito Wants to Enable Voter ‘Discrimination,’ Accuses Conservatives of Judicial Activism and ‘Lawmaking’

In a 6-3 opinion, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday limited the scope of the federal 1965 Voting Rights Act. The court held that the VRA could not functionally invalidate two Arizona state voting laws which made it harder for some people to cast ballots — all because the court agreed that no racist intent was present when the state laws were drafted.
Politicsspectrumnews1.com

Out Wisconsin lawmakers push for the passage of LGBTQ+ protections bill

WASHINGTON — Pride Month wrapped with a push for the passage of a LGBTQ+ civil rights bill in limbo in the split senate. It’s a familiar story: a groundswell of support builds for federal action to address a problem, lawmakers front a bill promising to do just that, and then it fails to make it to the president’s desk.
HealthMSNBC

Dr. Rachel Levine: 'Egregious' anti-trans legislation in states will harm people

Dr. Rachel Levine, the assistant Secretary for Health and the first transgender federal official confirmed by the Senate, says politicians are “using transgender individuals as a wedge issue.” Dr. Levine tells Jonathan Capehart that “transgender youth are vulnerable” and “need to be supported and advocated for” – in particular, she says anti-trans legislation that prohibits access to gender affirming care will do harm to young trans people.