Rep. Ritchie Torres to introduce measure condemning anti-trans bills
Rep. Ritchie Torres, a New York Democrat, said he plans to introduce the first resolution to condemn state bills targeting transgender people this week. This year, state legislatures have considered more than 100 bills targeting trans people, "making 2021 the worst year for legislation that discriminates against the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) community since 2015," the bill states. Eighteen anti-LGBTQ bills have passed, and 10 await governors' final signatures, it adds.www.nbcnews.com