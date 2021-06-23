Evansville Otters Hosting Jacob’s Village Benefit Game July 1st
You're invited to come out to Bosse Field to watch the Evansville Otters play for a great cause on July 1st. Since 1999, Jacob's Village has provided affordable and accessible housing for people with disabilities and older adults in the Evansville area. There are currently 35 residents that call Jacob's Village home, and there is a real sense of community where neighbors know neighbors. It's truly a special place. That's why the Evansville Otters have teamed up with Jacob's Village for a benefit game.newstalk1280.com