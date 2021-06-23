Tribeca Review: All These Sons Finds Minding the Gap Director Bing Liu Exploring Trauma with Empathy

There might not be a more thankless paying professional gig for an actor than the jobs held down by Alan (Colin Froeber) and Jesse (Nicole Rodenburg) in “Glob Lessons,” making their way through the midwest in the dead of winter, putting on two-person stagings of “A Christmas Carol” and “Robin Hood” that have been revised by the head of their company to avoid rights issues and play to audiences of kids at local libraries for $300 a pop. You’d think a child’s smile might be enough to keep them going, but they don’t always show and living paycheck to paycheck with their boss John slow to make direct deposits, small-town dinner theater or erectile dysfunction ads must seem enticing in comparison when their Broadway dreams seem even further away than their next stop, which can be as far as 20 hours away on the snowy roads. It doesn’t help that Alan and Jesse were thrown together on this solitary trek without knowing each other much, as Jesse notes when complaining that the two never talk beyond running lines, “the reason we’re paired together is because we’re the weird old people [in the company].”