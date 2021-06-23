Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stafford, VA

Man breaks into bank, steals loose change and a soda before leaving: Police

By Jon Haworth, ABC News
Posted by 
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 12 days ago

STAFFORD, Va. — A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a bank and stealing some loose change and a soda before leaving the scene of the crime.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:06 a.m. on Monday, June 23, when Sergeant Zotos from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office in Stafford, Virginia was called to the Carter Bank & Trust to a report of a burglary after bank tellers reported that they suspected the business had been burglarized overnight.

Once he arrived at the bank, Sergeant Zotos began to review surveillance footage from the day before and found that on Sunday, June 20, a male suspect -- later identified as 48-year-old James Rupe of Roadsville, Virginia -- had utilized construction scaffolding that was outside the bank in order to gain access to the building’s roof before falling through the drop ceiling and climbing down some scaffolding inside the establishment, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

“The suspect is seen rummaging through cash drawers and stealing change. He then retrieves a soda from the employee breakroom and drinks it before exiting the bank the same way he entered,” the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted on social media. “Once outside the bank, the suspect removes the change from his pocket and puts it in his backpack before leaving the area on his bicycle.”

Upon reviewing the bank’s security footage, Zotos noticed that the suspect had easily identifiable tattoos on his arm and subsequently sent photos of the footage to fellow deputies to keep a look out for him.

It was only a few hours later, at approximately 2:20 p.m., when Deputy A. W. Sypolt responded to the Red Roof Inn to reports of a disturbance when employees at the hotel said a man was trespassing on the property.

“Upon arrival, Deputy Sypolt recognized the arm tattoos on the suspect, James Rupe, 48, of Rhoadesville, from the photos sent by Sergeant Zotos,” said Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. “Sergeant Zotos arrived on scene and confirmed Rupe was the suspect seen on the bank’s security footage.”

Rupe was then taken into custody and a warrant was obtained for breaking and entering. He is now being held without bond at the Rappahannock County Jail.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Community Policy
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
394
Followers
3K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stafford County, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Stafford, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Stafford County, VA
City
Stafford, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Loose Change#Soda#Red Roof Inn#The Carter Bank Trust#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
NHLPosted by
NBC News

Columbus goalie, 24, dies from fall after fireworks mishap

Matiss Kivlenieks, a candidate to be the Columbus Blue Jackets' future starting goaltender, died in Michigan after fleeing a hot tub and hitting his head following a Fourth of July fireworks accident, police said Monday. He was 24. Police in Novi, Michigan, said a mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started...
BusinessPosted by
CBS News

Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO as retailer starts new chapter

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO on Monday, handing over the reins as the company navigates the challenges of a world fighting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Andy Jassy, who ran Amazon's cloud-computing business, replaced Bezos, a change the company announced in February. Bezos, Amazon's biggest shareholder...