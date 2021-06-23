EXCLUSIVE Dark Horse First Look: Killer Queens #2 covers

Cancel
On August 18, Dark Horse Comics is launching Killer Queens which is written by David M. Booher, with art by Claudia Balboni, colors by Harry Saxon, and letters by Lucas Gattoni. It's a campy sci-fi story from a full LGBT creative team with a tagline that reads, "They put the SASS in ASSASSIN!"

