EXCLUSIVE Dark Horse First Look: Killer Queens #2 covers

It's not a job he necessarily wants, but the drug-fueled detective Cal McDonald will still do everything he can to keep the world safe from the sinister forces of nefarious magic. In addition to fighting living nightmares on the paneled pages of Steve Niles' Criminal Macabre comic book series, McDonald's eerie adventures are further fleshed out in the short story prose format of Niles' Criminal Macabre: The Complete Cal McDonald Stories, and we're thrilled to exclusively announce that Dark Horse Comics will release a new edition of the acclaimed prose collection, including two new stories and an introduction by the legendary John Carpenter!