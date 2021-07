According to a report from StreamElements featuring data from Rainmaker.gg the growth of people watching ASMR on Twitch has been huge from 2020 to 2021. Rainmaker.gg’s data also claims that between May and June this year, hours of ASMR watched per day has increased by 38%, from 212,000 to 292,000. This comes alongside the bar chart below, which shows that ASMR viewership has more than doubled month-to-month in the last year.