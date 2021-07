"Call of Duty: Warzone" has certainly had its fair share of problems throughout its existence. The popular battle royale has received criticism from streamers like NickMercs, upset players major in-game events, and is has been inundated with incredibly bold cheaters. Despite all of that, "Call of Duty: Warzone" remains one of the more popular battle royale games out there. Gamers want to be able to enjoy "Warzone" for all that it has to offer, which is why many users will be happy to know that it looks like an unpopular mechanic will be getting a much-needed overhaul.