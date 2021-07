Starting off with the most basic of factions, the Swadians, one would argue that they are not as basic as they seem. Drunk on the power of past empires, they try to live up to their name as successors through warfare, and overindulgence. It is evident that Swadians are inspired by countries such as France after Charlemagne, or the Holy Roman Empire, both of which were successors to Rome, at least in military might, if not cohesion or anything else really.