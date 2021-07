Popular Twitch streamer and Minecraft speedrunner 'Feinberg' has claimed he was banned from the platform for creating an alternate account that made fun of... himself. As reported by Dexerto, the streamer revealed on Twitter earlier this week that Twitch had hit him with a permanent ban after he had created an account called "Feinbergsucks" - a dig at his actual name. It's likely Twitch had no idea it was Feinberg who had created the account, and took action assuming that it was targeted harassment. To be fair to Twitch, why would they assume Feinberg was behind the account Feinbersucks?