What You Need To Remember Before Seeing Fast And Furious 9

The Fast Saga gets bigger and crazier with every entry, and with F9 in theaters, it's easy to lose track of the franchise's humble origins. Kenneth Li's 1998 article for Vibe Magazine, Racer X, follows the story of east coast street racing legend Rafael Estevez from illegal drag races through New York to the legit circuit. So how did a magazine feature turn into Vin Diesel as one of the worlds leading intelligence operatives leading his family pulling physics defying heists around the globe and Dwayne Johnson into his own spin off with Jason Statham? It's time to ask, What's the Difference?