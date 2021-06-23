What You Need To Remember Before Seeing Fast And Furious 9
It's been four long years since a "Fast and Furious" film has debuted in theaters — the longest gap ever between movies in the franchise. Director Justin Lin revealed on Twitter in November 2019 that filming for "Fast and Furious 9" had wrapped, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of movie theaters, the release date was pushed back by more than a year. With an original premiere date of May 21, 2020, "F9" should have been well in our rearview by now. According to Entertainment Weekly, the release was delayed three times, but it was finally locked in for a June 25 premiere after theaters began to reopen.www.looper.com