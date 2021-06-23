Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

What You Need To Remember Before Seeing Fast And Furious 9

By Caitlin Albers
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's been four long years since a "Fast and Furious" film has debuted in theaters — the longest gap ever between movies in the franchise. Director Justin Lin revealed on Twitter in November 2019 that filming for "Fast and Furious 9" had wrapped, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of movie theaters, the release date was pushed back by more than a year. With an original premiere date of May 21, 2020, "F9" should have been well in our rearview by now. According to Entertainment Weekly, the release was delayed three times, but it was finally locked in for a June 25 premiere after theaters began to reopen.

www.looper.com
Community Policy
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Lin
Person
Jordana Brewster
Person
Sung Kang
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Nathalie Emmanuel
Person
Gal Gadot
Person
Charlize Theron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast And Furious#Fast Furious#Twitter#Entertainment Weekly#Nos#Tokyo Drift
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
MoviesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Fast and Furious 9 credits scene explained — here’s what happens

The Fast and Furious movies have featured some jaw-dropping end credits scenes, but the F9 end credits scene may be the juiciest yet. Fast and Furious 9 is finally opening in theaters in this week after a delay of over a year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Vin Diesel returns as crew leader Dominic Toretto, joined by franchise regulars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges and Jordana Brewster. Newcomer John Cena joins the fold as Dom and Mia's long-lost brother, Jakob Toretto.
MoviesPosted by
People

Where to Stream Every Fast & Furious Movie Before F9 Opens

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. The latest installment in the Fast & Furious franchise may have fans wondering where they can stream the first eight films - as well as its spin-off, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw - before checking out F9, which opens in a matter of days.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Fast & Furious 10: Release date, cast and everything you need to know

Fast & Furious 10 and 11 are coming to bring the Fast Saga to an epic conclusion in the next few years. In October 2020, it was confirmed that Justin Lin would return to direct the final two movies in the series. The two-part finale is expected to bring back the main cast members for an extended last ride that is set to tell one story across the two movies.
Moviesbeverlypress.com

‘F9’ is the summer blockbuster we’ve needed

Few things spell summer like car chases and corny one-liners. And after a missed hot season with no tent poles vying for top dog at the box office, “F9” is a refreshing reminder of how big and ridiculous cinema can and should be. It packs the classic “Fast and Furious”...
MoviesPosted by
TheConversationCanada

Fast & Furious 9: The spectacular melodrama is exactly what a return to cinema needs

As movie theatres reopen across North America, there may be no better way to celebrate than enjoying the supercharged velocity and furious feel-good bromance of F9: The Fast Saga, directed by Justin Lin. Originally slated to be released in April 2020, the film has faced several delays that have unexpectedly set the perfect stage for a post-pandemic theatrical spectacle. The film was released June 25 in the United States and in Canada, but it is already No. 4 on the list of highest-grossing films of 2021, an impressive feat for a franchise that has been racing for 20 years. Starting in 2001...
MoviesTime Out Global

9 movies every 'Fast and Furious' fan needs to watch

This weekend, Vin Diesel and family will once again pop Coronas and race into the multiplex with the long-delayed F9. It's the latest (and not the last) in the unexpectedly enduring blockbuster series that has somehow transitioned from a street-level undercover drama to a space-bound super-spy franchise. With their physics-defying...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

In what order to watch the films of the Fast & Furious saga?

Fast & Furious 9 is about to be released in theaters in Spain and that is why we want to look in the rearview mirror and review the chronological order and premiere of the different films of the saga Fast & Furious. And is that like many other film sagas with numerous installments released over the years and even decades, sometimes it is somewhat overwhelming to catch up with so many sequels. And the Fast & Furious franchise is no different, although in this case less convoluted than others. Let’s see in what chronological order and premiere we can watch the nine main films of the saga starring Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez Y Jordana Brewster, which were later joined by other celebrities such as Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham and more.
MoviesWinchester News Gazette

Action in F9 is Fast & Furious

The Fast and the Furious series continues with the new film F9. Many of the cast members from the previous films return to their roles, and new characters continue to be introduced. The film begins with a flashback to a stock car race. One of the drivers is Jack Toretto, father of Dominic and Jakob Toretto. The teenage boys are a part of their father’s crew. During the race tragedy strikes and Jack is killed in a fiery crash. This leads to a rift between the brothers.
MoviesIGN

The Article That Inspired The Fast and The Furious - What's the Difference?

The Fast Saga gets bigger and crazier with every entry, and with F9 in theaters, it's easy to lose track of the franchise's humble origins. Kenneth Li's 1998 article for Vibe Magazine, Racer X, follows the story of east coast street racing legend Rafael Estevez from illegal drag races through New York to the legit circuit. So how did a magazine feature turn into Vin Diesel as one of the worlds leading intelligence operatives leading his family pulling physics defying heists around the globe and Dwayne Johnson into his own spin off with Jason Statham? It's time to ask, What's the Difference? This episode was written by Clint Gage and edited and animated by Casey Redmon. For more What's the Difference about your favorite blockbusters, be sure to subscribe to CineFix and IGN Movies & TV! Arnold Schwarzenegger's Sci Fi Mind Bender on Mars, Total Recall, came from a short story by Philip K. Dick - https://youtu.be/XmJmc_PoHZc The Old Man Logan roots of Hugh Jackman and his final outing as Wolverine - https://youtu.be/lAxQ8IvttaE And you may as well catch up on all of Peter Jackson's epic Lord of the Rings Trilogy! The Fellowship of the Ring - https://youtu.be/8bybk9Eo2oQ The Two Towers - https://youtu.be/f3ObBHb5bP4 Return of the King - https://youtu.be/lFl5kTowXrE.
Moviessumnernewscow.com

CultureCow: Fast and Furious 9 is not a good movie, but a great time

Commentary by Devin McCue, Sumner Newscow — Happy Friday. This weekend, the Wellington Regent will be showing F9: The Fast Saga, which I hope many of you will be able to see. For a lot of people, the only significance this movie holds is the number they stuck in the title; how did they manage to make nine of these movies?