Snapshot: Capital Region BOCES Career and Technical Education graduation

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Charles Harter, a Central Mountain High School student enrolled in the Keystone Central Career and Technology Center’s Precision Machining program, demonstrated excellence and brought home a third place medal in the recent CNC Milling Specialist contest at the 2021 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference. Charles earned the right to compete at this event by winning the Pennsylvania SkillsUSA state championship in April of this year. It was noted that Charles is only a sophomore and will have the opportunity to compete the next two years if he chooses to do so.