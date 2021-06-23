Cancel
Snapshot: Capital Region BOCES Career and Technical Education graduation

Cover picture for the articleEighty-two Capital Region BOCES Career and Technical School students from the Center for Advanced Technology campus received certificates of completion, honors and awards during a recent ceremony. The ceremony marked the completion of one- and two-year programs at the school, including machining and manufacturing, video game design, sterile processing, entertainment technology, welding and metal Fabrication and engineering technology.

