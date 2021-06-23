Letter to the Editor: No ‘little Monroe’ needed in village area of Sterlington
Editor’s Note: The below letter to the editor was submitted for publication before the Sterlington Town Council meeting this week. See related article on Page 1A. I have read, with interest and concern, about the efforts that have gone forward to try to construct a new apartment complex in the middle of the village area in Sterlington. At this point the Town Council in Sterlington is opposed to it and I hope they stay opposed to it.www.hannapub.com