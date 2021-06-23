Do You Know Which Company is the Biggest Employer in Shreveport-Bossier?

I'll never forget it. The year was 1980 and my family had just been transferred to Barksdale Air Force Base from upper Michigan. That summer was when I became deathly afraid of bodies of water in Louisiana! I blame it all on my brother. We were playing in the 'beach' area of Lake Bistineau and the water was 'redder' than any I had ever seen before at the tender age of six. He explained to me that the water was red, not because of the reddish clay, but because of the piranha that were lying in wait to eat another small child like myself. It took me YEARS to get back into any body of water that wasn't fully chlorinated. Even then I had to be able to see through to the bottom. Trust issues. Thanks, big brother.