Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shreveport, LA

Do You Know Which Company is the Biggest Employer in Shreveport-Bossier?

By Bristol
Posted by 
Highway 98.9
Highway 98.9
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You might be surprised by which company put the most people to work in 2021. We were!. We've heard all about there being a hospital and a church on every corner in Shreveport-Bossier for years, but we had no idea how true that really was. That is if you go by which company employed the most people in 2021. However, this list doesn't differentiate between full and part-time status, etc... Zippia provided the raw data based on companies with the most employees physically headquartered in Shreveport-Bossier City in 2021,

highway989.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

Shreveport, LA
775
Followers
1K+
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://highway989.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Shreveport, LA
Bossier City, LA
Business
Shreveport, LA
Business
City
Bossier City, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Biggest Employer#Willis Knighton#Town Hotel Casino#Mcelroy Metal#Healthcare#Diamondjacks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
Related
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Highway 98.9

When Does School Year Begin in Shreveport Bossier?

School starts in about a month for some students in the Shreveport Bossier area. Shreveport students get to hang out and enjoy summer longer than most other districts in the region. But they will go a little longer next year. Caddo Parish Dates:. Caddo Parish starts school on August 23....
Louisiana StatePosted by
Highway 98.9

Top 10 Things that Give People from Louisiana Trust Issues

I'll never forget it. The year was 1980 and my family had just been transferred to Barksdale Air Force Base from upper Michigan. That summer was when I became deathly afraid of bodies of water in Louisiana! I blame it all on my brother. We were playing in the 'beach' area of Lake Bistineau and the water was 'redder' than any I had ever seen before at the tender age of six. He explained to me that the water was red, not because of the reddish clay, but because of the piranha that were lying in wait to eat another small child like myself. It took me YEARS to get back into any body of water that wasn't fully chlorinated. Even then I had to be able to see through to the bottom. Trust issues. Thanks, big brother.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Highway 98.9

Best Places to get Shot in Shreveport-Bossier

Our area is full of beautiful scenery. From the streets of downtown Shreveport to the sunflower fields in Gilliam, there are many wonderful places to get shot. There's no denying that if you're planning on getting shot in Shreveport-Bossier, your options are plentiful to say the very least. We're blessed with a beautiful downtown landscape on both sides of our mighty Red River. If you'd rather get shot somewhere a little less industrial, our community is surrounded by stunning rural scenery everywhere you look.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Highway 98.9

Louisiana’s Sugarcane Could Be the Next Clean Super Fuel

On a recent family vacation, I saw that a pretty good chunk of America is biting off a pretty big chunk of renewable energy. From wind and solar power, to alternative fuels like biodiesel - diversifying our sources of energy seems to be the wave of the future. Luckily, Louisiana seems to be on board with the next stage of evolution in the energy world. We've already started to get electricity from Oklahoma wind farms in Caddo Parish via SWEPCO - but the next step includes cooking up a little home-grown alternative fuel ourselves, Louisiana style.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Highway 98.9

One Lane of Heavily Traveled Shreveport Bridge to Be Closed Friday

In the event that you have yet to have to alter your travel plans due to the necessary closure of one of Louisiana's many bridges, just hold on. Your day is coming. Officials are closing the LA 538 bridge over Caddo Lake in Mooringsport tomorrow, June 30, to do routine bridge inspection, and they plan to close one lane of another LA 538 bridge this Friday, June 2.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Highway 98.9

Here are Shreveport-Bossier’s Best Ad Slogans of All Time

It's always fun to take a trip down memory lane, especially when it's about something we can all relate to. Advertising slogans? We're all surrounded by them. Sure, we all remember 'Trix are for kids,' but what about those catchphrases that only people from Shreveport-Bossier know about or remember? We've got 'em for you!

Comments / 0

Community Policy