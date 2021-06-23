Cancel
Missing Jerome Woman/Caroline Guth/Found Deceased

myradioplace.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday morning, the body of 64-year old Caroline Guth of Jerome was found on a steep slope off Highway-89-A. Guth had been reported missing on June 14-th and has been the focus of a Silver Alert. Jerome Police say the initial investigation indicates Guth fell 150-feet, sustaining substantial injuries. Her body came to rest in a bushy area that made it difficult to see her by ground or air. An autopsy is being conducted by the Yavapai County Medical Examiners Office.

Caroline Denise Guth remains the focus of a Silver Alert

64-year old Caroline Denise Guth of Jerome has been missing for more than a week now. Guth became the focus of a Silver Alert on June 16-th after Jerome Police found her vehicle open outside her home in the 800-block of Hampshire Avenue. Police say it looked like she was unloading groceries and just vanished. Guth is a white female, 5-4, 130-pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a sundress and straw hat. If you have information on her whereabouts, call Jerome Police. A photo of Guth is posted on our news page at myradioplace.com.
