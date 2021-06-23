Missing Jerome Woman/Caroline Guth/Found Deceased
Tuesday morning, the body of 64-year old Caroline Guth of Jerome was found on a steep slope off Highway-89-A. Guth had been reported missing on June 14-th and has been the focus of a Silver Alert. Jerome Police say the initial investigation indicates Guth fell 150-feet, sustaining substantial injuries. Her body came to rest in a bushy area that made it difficult to see her by ground or air. An autopsy is being conducted by the Yavapai County Medical Examiners Office.myradioplace.com