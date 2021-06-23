Backbone Fire 5:30-am 6-23-21
As of last night the Backbone Fire between Camp Verde and Pine and Strawberry had burned 37,296-acres and was 1% contained. YCSO Tuesday put Beasley Flats and Verde Lakes on “READY” status; Pine and Strawberry remain evacuated. Officials say there is no immediate threat to these areas or Camp Verde. Highway-260 remains closed between Camp Verde and Highway-87 and Highway-87 is closed from just north of Payson to Lake Mary Road. In addition, the Fossil Creek recreation area is closed.myradioplace.com