Backbone Fire 5:30-am 6-23-21

Fire officials working the Backbone Fire between Camp Verde and Pine and Strawberry say a portion of the fire yesterday received up to a quarter inch of rain, which helped to calm the fire. Officials say dry weather and reduced humidity Friday and Saturday will remove any effects of the rain. It’s for that reason, the team expects that residents of Strawberry and Pine will stay evacuated for at least another week. Crews today are working on a direct fire line on Deadman Mesa to stop forward progression of the fire toward Strawberry and Pine. Camp Verde and nearby communities will continue to see the fire slowly move northwest towards their towns. Firefighters are working to strength control lines and assess community defense needs. Follow the Yavapai and Gila County Sheriff office websites for current evacuation and pre-evacuation information. The fire has charred over 40,000-acres and is just 1% contained.